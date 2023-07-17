Simon Harris: Budget has to be about children and child welfare

The upcoming budget “absolutely has to be” focused on child welfare and tackling child poverty, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has said.

The minister was speaking following the publication of a report by the Child Law Project, which detailed concerns raised by retired judge Dermot Simms, who said that he had “utmost concern for the immediate predicament and welfare” of children in care.

Following the publication of the report, Tusla admitted that it is facing a “crisis point”, with interim CEO Kate Duggan saying this is due to the increased demand for services and societal issues like the housing crisis and poverty.

Mr Harris said that the report shows that there is a need to tackle child welfare issues in the upcoming budget.

“It really drives home to me the point that the next budget absolutely has to be a budget about children, child welfare, and about tackling child poverty,” Mr Harris said.

“The Taoiseach has set up, within the Department of the Taoiseach, a new child poverty and wellbeing unit.

“I think the test of Budget 2024 now is going to be how much progress can we make on these societal issues that are causing so much pressure in terms of families.”

He said that the statement from Ms Duggan was “very sobering”.





“That should stop everyone in their tracks, including those of us in Government, when they talk about the fact that they find themselves in crisis,” Mr Harris said.

Asked what could be done to improve the situation for children in care, Mr Harris said that the roll-out of the Assisted Decision-Making Capacity Act would help, saying that it provides a new approach to how vulnerable people are treated in the courts system.

Mr Harris added that underlying issues needed to be addressed, including tackling disadvantage.

“This is one of the wealthiest countries in the world, we have to actually really have a concerted effort to tackle some of the underlying societal issues.”

Climate change

The Higher Education Minister also spoke on the heatwave sweeping across Europe, saying that it was important the Government doesn’t “lecture” people on climate change.

“When it comes to climate, it’s very important we don’t lecture people. It’s very important we bring people with us,” Mr Harris said.

He added that in order to address climate change, there needed to be “massive structural change” within the Irish economy and society, but that this will take time, adding that these changes "need to proceed with haste" but that they will take a period of time to implement.