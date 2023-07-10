People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith to stand down at next election

People Before Profit's (PBP) Bríd Smith has announced that she will be standing down at the next election.
The Dublin South-Central TD was first elected to the Dáil in the 2016 General Election, but had previously served as a councillor on Dublin City Council between 2009 and 2016.
Ms Smith does not intend to resign her seat, but will stay on until the end of the Dáil term.
It is understood that PBP councillor Hazel De Nortúin will be selected to stand for the party in the Dublin South-Central constituency.
While Ms Smith will not stand again, a spokesperson for PBP says that she intends to remain politically active.