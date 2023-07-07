Budget 2024: Harris wants once-off measures to support students

Any once-off measures in Budget 2024 will also need to support students, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has said.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Mr Harris said it was likely the Government would be introducing a series of once-off measures in October’s budget.

“I am very conscious that there is likely to be a budget that will have one-off cost of living measures,” Mr Harris said.

“Last year, we saw a range of measures to help people meet the day-to-day cost of living.

“If that is the route Government goes, I’ll be looking to make sure those supports benefit students and their parents as well.”

Asked what his priorities would be in the upcoming budget, Mr Harris declined to speculate but said he would be “working with colleagues to see what more we can do about grants and fees”.

Last year, there was a once-off €1,000 cut to college fees, with €500 remaining permanent for households on a combined income of less than €100,000.

Accommodation

Mr Harris added he wanted to see some of the extra €2.25bn in capital spending for the next three years used to expand capacity within universities and apprentice centres or constructing additional student accommodation.

He also said he wanted to see existing student accommodation, which is currently being used to house Ukrainian refugees, returned to its intended use after the summer months. He estimated there were 1,500 public student accommodation beds being used by Ukrainians at present.

“I know we’re in the middle of a major humanitarian crisis, my department and sector is very eager to help,” Mr Harris said.

“But, people who build student accommodation generally get planning permission on the basis of that student accommodation being used for students, doing what it says on the tin.

“I do have a strong view that accommodation that was built for the purpose of students using it, should be available to students. There’s enough pressure already on students and families without anything else being the case.”