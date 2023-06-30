Varadkar: EU must be less naive with countries that do not share its values

The Taoiseach has said the EU needs “to be less naïve” about relations with countries that do not share the same values as the bloc’s member states.

Leo Varadkar made the comments as EU leaders debated political and economic relations with China at a summit in Brussels on Friday.

He said the Russian invasion of Ukraine shows that the EU “need to be careful about being dependent on countries that are not democratic” referencing the bloc’s years-long and chronic dependence on Russian oil and gas imports.

The EU needs to “have our eyes open that there are a lot of things that we're dependent on China for,” Mr Varadkar said.

The 27-member bloc is recalibrating relations with China, in view of the growing consensus that the country is no longer a reliable partner due to Beijing’s increasing authoritarian turn and failure to distance itself from the war in Ukraine.

A joint leaders’ statement on China endorsed plans to reduce the bloc’s “critical dependencies and vulnerabilities, including in its supply chains” but underlined that the EU does not intend to cut itself from trade with Beijing completely.

Mr Varadkar stressed that Ireland does not view China “as an enemy” but instead as a partner, noting the high levels of Chinese investment in the country.

“You can have a very good relationship with a country, you can trade with them, you can have investment going both ways,” he said.

“You can have good political relations without necessarily being dependent on them. That's one thing.”

However, when it comes to certain other countries “we need to be eyes open,” Mr Varadkar said.

Major opposition from Poland and Hungary towards an endorsement of reforms to the bloc's asylum rules agreed in recent weeks dominated both days of the Brussels summit, resulting in a planned joint statement being abandoned.





The Polish and Hungarian governments were striving to shift decisions on migration policy to a consensus basis after losing a major vote over plans to redistribute asylum seekers arriving to the EU across the bloc in solidarity with border members like Italy and Greece.

Poland and Hungary's stand-off was largely unproductive as their efforts cannot change the settled agreement between EU member states reached earlier in June reached via a qualified majority. Reforms are now to be negotiated with the European Parliament.

Mr Varadkar acknowledged the frustration of Warsaw and Hungary.

"I do understand, obviously, that Poland and Hungary have a particular grievance about the fact that QMV [qualified majority voting] was used and they, as countries, essentially don't want to be told to take migrants.

"But we take a view that there has to be burden sharing and there has to be solidarity," Mr Varadkar said.