Executives failed to calm 'considerable disquiet' around RTÉ payments controversy

Media minister Catherine Martin has said senior RTÉ executives have failed to calm "considerable disquiet" around payments to Ryan Tubridy and have further questions to answer.

Speaking after a marathon meeting of the Media Committee, during which it was revealed that the chair of the RTÉ board sought the resignation of Dee Forbes on June 16, Ms Martin said "a shocking failure of governance at senior management level in RTÉ" has been revealed.

"This has not calmed the considerable disquiet about the lack of accountability at RTÉ in the public domain."

The minister, however, did not address the fact that she was kept in the dark over the fact that the now-former director general was asked to resign.

The chair of RTÉ’s board Siún Ní Raghallaigh revealed she asked Ms Forbes to quit almost a week before the scandal about misreported payments became public, but did not inform the minister even when the pair met in person to discuss the pay scandal.

Ms Martin said it is "vital" that the Executive Board engages in "as transparent a manner as possible" when they appear before the Public Accounts Committee tomorrow.

"I urge those present to responsibly account for the decisions taken which have seriously damaged the public’s trust in public service broadcasting.

"My focus remains on the external review of governance and culture at RTÉ and, to that end, today I have had constructive meetings with the RTÉ Trade Union Group and Screen Producers Ireland.

"Furthermore, the four-week timeline for the delivery of the second Grant Thornton report does not reflect the urgency of the situation and I have asked for that to be accelerated.”