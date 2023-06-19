TD calls for 'respectful debate' on Ireland's neutrality amid Higgins comments

Independent TD and Former Member of the Defence Forces, Cathal Berry, has said that the debate on neutrality ignited by President Michael D Higgins needs to be "respectful" whilst we should always seek not to "polarise or demonise anybody."

President Higgins hit out at the composition of the panels at the Consultative Forum on International Security, saying they include "the admirals, the generals, the air force, the rest of it" as well as "the formerly neutral countries who are now joining Nato".

In an interview with the Business Post, the President said Ireland is “playing with fire” during a dangerous period of “drift” in its foreign policy.

In an interview with RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Mr Berry said that a few of the comments made by President D Higgins over the weekend were not appropriate at a personal level.

"There was very personalised comments [on Forum Chair Dame Louise Mary Richardson]. There was kind of an insinuation that it [her Damehood] was an imperialistic award," Mr Berry said.

"The reason she got that award was because of her devotion to medical science. She was involved with the vaccination with AstraZeneca. But also for increasing the accessibility at Oxford University to disadvantaged families. This is a very important thing. I don't see why you would embarrass someone for chairing a conference in Ireland."

Cathal Berry, Independent TD and former member of the Defence Forces has said there should be a "respectful debate" about Ireland's neutrality.

Mr Berry said that President Higgins had made polarising comments in relation to the panels who are set to attend the Forum.

"There are no Admirals or no members of the Airforce (on the panels). There are five Irish Generals — three retired and two serving Generals. These are five individuals who have dedicated their lives to UN peacekeeping all over the world.

"They shouldn't be misrepresented as if they are some kind of warmongering imperialists. They are doing the activities precisely that President Higgins claims to be supportive of.

"The panellists include journalists, diplomats, ambassadors, NGOs, civil servants...there is a wide variety of people... Professors of Law, Professors of all kinds."

Mr Berry said that the purpose of the Forum to was talk respectfully and in a safe place about Defence.

"It is a topic that has been a taboo area for so long. So having respectful debate is number one and second is to establish the common ground of Consensus. It is time to have a normal conversation like any other EU country."

However, Irish People Before Profit/ Solidarity TD Richard Boyd Barrett told the show that it was "a heavily biased forum" compromised of people who have "Pro-NATO, pro-EU militarisation views."

"The forum is dominated by people who have worked in the military, have associations with NATO or have a record of arguing for Ireland to move away from neutrality or towards NATO or into the project of EU militarisation.

"I happen to be President of the Irish Anti-War movement. We were not even notified about the Forum. Why aren't the people who have a known record of campaigning against militarism.. why are they not equally represented on the panels?"