Martin rules out European Commissioner role in 2024

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has ruled himself out of taking up a European Commissioner role next year, claiming he will be leading his party into the next general election.

Mr Martin has also dismissed the latest political poll, which sees a boost for Fianna Fáil, but a drop in support for both Fine Gael and Sinn Féin. The Tánaiste said he doesn't read into polls as it can "disrupt" the Government of the day.

"I'm very much focused on the fact that this Government should go full term. The circumstances that will pertain in two years' time will be much different to those that pertain today, so in other words, it's a dynamic, evolving situation in politics. We should stay focused on the issues that matter to people. The very significant issue coming up now will be the budget in September, October."

With further ECB interest rate hikes expected, Mr Martin indicated that the Government will be looking at a number of measures in the upcoming budget to alleviate the pressure on homeowners and families. But he insisted that the economy is resilient and overall is doing well.

"We've got to sustain that into the future."

The Ipsos survey for the Irish Times has Sinn Féin as the most popular party, but its support is down four points to 31%. Fianna Fáil has gained three points on 21% support. Fine Gael has dropped four points to stand at 18%.

The poll comes amid speculation that Mr Martin will head to Europe when a Commissioner position comes up for grabs in mid-2024. Mr Martin has said he will be "absolutely" leading his party into the next general election which must take place by March 2025.

"I'm going in to fight in the next general election as leader of Fianna Fáil. Different positions come up on an ongoing basis.

"I've been tipped for lots of things and it's amazing, going back to polling, what can change in what I'm tipped for from time to time. So, I don't take it too seriously, all that kind of stuff and all that speculation," he said.