McEntee says party members don't approve of her taking maternity leave

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has admitted that some of her Fine Gael colleagues don't approve of her taking maternity leave.

Ms McEntee who returned from leave this month, has insisted that there is no vacancy at the top of her party but added that she is "very ambitious" when it comes to her political career.

It comes after a number of party sources suggested over the weekend that in the context of a future leadership race Ms McEntee's position within Fine Gael has slipped due to her being on maternity leave.

Asked about this, Mc McEntee said: "I'm sure there are people who don't approve of the fact that I took maternity leave for a second time. I don't really have much to say to that.

"I think, the same as any other woman I should be entitled to take maternity leave insofar as possible, to go about my work, to come back, to continue my job. And that's exactly what I intend to do."

She said she believes it is only a "small minority of people" who have a negative opinion of her decision to take maternity leave.

"The vast majority of my colleagues, including the Taoiseach, and many others have been nothing but supportive and I can't stress that enough. I think the vast majority of people are supportive, anybody who isn't I think that's their own issue.

Ms McEntee said that more women are needed in politics and hopes that she and others can show that it is a viable career to pursue.

"I hope by myself, and indeed many of my other colleagues since then, taking maternity leave, I hope it shows that it is a career for women that it is a pathway that women cannot just be a TD and progress and be a Minister, but that you can actually continue to progress in your career while also having children.

"It's difficult, can I just say that it's like it's not straightforward for anybody who's working and has children be it male or female, it's not straightforward, it's not easy. But at the same time, it's important to show that it can be done."

Asked if she has ambitions to take over the leadership of Fine Gael, Ms McEntee said: "I have full confidence in Leo Varadkar, not just as leader but as the Taoiseach of this country and there is no position available. I have never been shy in the fact that no matter what role I'm in be it Justice, European Affairs, Mental Health or as a TD, I'm very ambitious in what I do, but my focus is Justice."