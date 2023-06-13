Leo Varadkar 'reluctant' to introduce honours system

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that he would be “reluctant” to introduce an Irish honours system, saying that often people can receive honours for “the wrong reasons”.

Speaking outside Government Buildings on Tuesday evening, Mr Varadkar said that there would be significant “reluctance and unease” to introduce an honours system in Ireland.

At present, five independent senators are seeking to introduce an Irish honours system, with a debate set to take place in the Seanad on Wednesday.

The proposed system, known as Gradam an Uachtaráin, would allow the State to confer awards to citizens to recognise exceptional achievements.

The award itself would comprise of a medal to be worn on special occasions, a lapel button and an entitlement to use the letters ‘GU’ after their name.

However, when asked if he supported the introduction of an honours system, Mr Varadkar said that the Government did not back the plan, but wanted to allow a debate to take place on the matter. He said:

I think it's fair to say that there would be a significant degree of reluctance and unease about going down that route in Ireland.

The Taoiseach added that, in other countries, people receive honours for the “wrong reasons”.

“Looking across the world and to other parts of the world, you often see people getting honours for the wrong reasons, because of their connections.

“I suppose this is inevitable in life, you see people getting honours who later in life turn out to be undeserving of their honours.

“I’d be reluctant to go down the route quite frankly and I think I can speak for the Government in that regard.”

Mr Varadkar said that they wanted to allow a more “considered” discussion when the legislation goes to committee.

Previous governments have sought an all-party consensus on the introduction of an honours system.

Other European countries have a system to confer honours, including the United Kingdom.

The UK’s honour system has seen significant controversy in recent days, following the publication of former UK prime minister Boris Johnson’s resignation honours.

Mr Johnson’s honours included titles for key allies, including Jacob Rees-Mogg and Priti Patel.







