Higgins hits out at new Brazil law as 'crime against humanity'

President Michael D Higgins has condemned Brazilian legislators who passed a bill to limit the recognition of new indigenous reservations as a "crime against humanity".

Bill 490, which was passed by the mostly conservative lower house of congress in Brazil this week, would pave the way for the likes of roads, dams, logging, and other industry to begin on mostly unspoiled Amazonian lands.

Mr Higgins said the bill is "the single biggest disaster threatening the international climate change movement" and a direct threat to the authority of left-wing president Lula Inácio Lula da Silva.

"It is a challenge to all heads of state and government to now speak out firmly on where they stand on what is emerging as the greatest threat to democracy — the uncontrolled, unregulated actions of the unaccountable.

"These actions are causing the destruction of the Amazon and threatening the lives of the indigenous peoples who have protected it. These indigenous peoples, who are this weekend marking the first anniversary of the death of two frontline campaigners — Bruno Pereira and Dom Philips — murdered one year ago on June 5, 2022, deserve our clear and unequivocal support.

The major signatories to our international conventions on climate sustainability must speak out and, of course, we should hear unequivocal support for President Lula from the EU, the African Union, and all of the other unions who subscribe to the international treaties that are there for the protection of all humanity, and indeed from all who believe in established science.

Brazil has a responsibility for more than three-fifths of the Amazon rainforest and has suffered the greatest portion of the recent deforestation, just less than half a million square kilometres, Mr Higgins said.

"How else can what has been proposed be morally judged other than as a crime against humanity? Let us hear the voices that stand in protection of international law and the rights of humanity," he added.

The approval of Bill 490 on Tuesday, by 283 votes to 155, comes after indigenous groups blocked a highway and burned tires to protest the measures earlier.

Outside Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, demonstrators blocked a major motorway with flaming tires and used bows and arrows to confront police, who dispersed them with tear gas.

Indigenous groups from across the country planned a week of protests outside congress in the capital Brasilia.

Bill 490 would not affect currently recognised reservations, but, may impact hundreds of territories under evaluation.

An indigenous boy from the Mayuruna ethnic group rows a boat in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil.

The lower house fast-tracked the bill after pressure from Brazil's powerful agricultural lobby.

Establishing a reservation gives Indigenous communities legal protections that can deter illegal loggers and wildcat gold miners from land invasions.

Those surged under far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro, who called for commercial agriculture and mining even on recognised reservations.

Indigenous leaders want President Lula, who defeated Bolsonaro in last year's election, to protect some 300 territories which were mapped out years ago but have not been formally recognised.

The bill still needs approval in the Senate and signing by Lula. There is a possibility he could veto it but there may be enough support in the country's Congress to override that.

- additional reporting Reuters