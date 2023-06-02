Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin praises stroke unit staff after admission

A Sinn Féin TD has praised the "incredible" staff at Dublin's Beaumont Hospital after being admitted to the stroke unit for precautionary tests.

The party's high profile housing spokesperson, Eoin Ó Broin, wrote on Twitter that he had spent a day in the hospital's accident and emergency department, before spending two in the stroke ward.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: "Eoin Ó Broin attended Beaumont Hospital A&E and the stroke unit for precautionary tests. He is doing well and wants to express his thanks to the doctors, nurses, care assistants, porters and cleaners at the hospital for the incredible work they do."

Mr Ó Broin praised the multicultural nature of the hospital's staff as he confirmed he was feeling better.

"Doctors, nurses, care assistants, porters & cleaners. From Ireland, Africa, India, Philippines, America’s & EU. Treating sick & scared patients with care & compassion These are the real patriots," he tweeted.

Huge thanks to @Beaumont_Dublin staff



A day in A&E, 2 in the stroke ward



All good



Doctors, nurses, care assistants, porters & cleaners. From Ireland, Africa, India, Philippines, America’s & EU



Treating sick & scared patients with care & compassion



These are the real patriots pic.twitter.com/woiSgRE7Yu — Eoin Ó Broin (@EOBroin) June 2, 2023

The Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Mid West and the party’s spokesperson for Housing, Local Government and Heritage was elected to Belfast City Council between 2001 and 2004 and was a member of South Dublin County Council between 2013 and 2016 when he was elected to the Dáil.

He has become one of the party's highest profile figures with his criticism of the Government's handling of the housing and rental crisis in recent years. Mr Ó Broin lives in Clondalkin with his partner, Senator Lynn Boylan, who was an MEP for the Dublin constituency from 2014 to 2019.