Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin praises stroke unit staff after admission

Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin praises stroke unit staff after admission

Mr Ó Broin praised the multicultural nature of the hospital's staff as he confirmed he was feeling better.

Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 20:11
Pádraig Hoare

A Sinn Féin TD has praised the "incredible" staff at Dublin's Beaumont Hospital after being admitted to the stroke unit for precautionary tests.

The party's high profile housing spokesperson, Eoin Ó Broin, wrote on Twitter that he had spent a day in the hospital's accident and emergency department, before spending two in the stroke ward.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: "Eoin Ó Broin attended Beaumont Hospital A&E and the stroke unit for precautionary tests. He is doing well and wants to express his thanks to the doctors, nurses, care assistants, porters and cleaners at the hospital for the incredible work they do."

Mr Ó Broin praised the multicultural nature of the hospital's staff as he confirmed he was feeling better.

"Doctors, nurses, care assistants, porters & cleaners. From Ireland, Africa, India, Philippines, America’s & EU. Treating sick & scared patients with care & compassion These are the real patriots," he tweeted.

The Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Mid West and the party’s spokesperson for Housing, Local Government and Heritage was elected to Belfast City Council between 2001 and 2004 and was a member of South Dublin County Council between 2013 and 2016 when he was elected to the Dáil.

He has become one of the party's highest profile figures with his criticism of the Government's handling of the housing and rental crisis in recent years. Mr Ó Broin lives in Clondalkin with his partner, Senator Lynn Boylan, who was an MEP for the Dublin constituency from 2014 to 2019.

Read More

Ó Broin says report shows 'impending growth' in older people becoming homeless

More in this section

Ireland to consider joining EU/Nato-led mission to protect undersea cable Ireland to consider joining EU/Nato-led mission to protect undersea cable
Michael Collins demands Pippa Hackett apologise for describing him as an organic farmer Michael Collins demands Pippa Hackett apologise for describing him as an organic farmer
Drug addiction, syringe and cooked heroin on spoon Bill to criminalise recruitment of children by drug gangs will not solve problem, Dáil told
Sinn FéinPlace: DublinPerson: Eoin O Broin
<p>Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty said: “Whether it is our mother, grandmother, or grandparents, we should never tolerate the fact that a woman was left in hospital suffering from cardiac problems for 24 hours on a chair and not even given a bed.” File picture</p>

Dáil hears of woman, 78, with heart failure left on hospital chair for 24 hours

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd