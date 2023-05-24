Properties to accommodate refugees identified

The Government has sight of a “significant” volume of space which will reduce the number of refugees sleeping in tents, once protests do not stop the move, sources have said.
Within the next two weeks, 66 international protection (IP) applicants will be housed in Ranelagh, Dublin, and more than 60 people will be also accommodated in Dun Laoghaire. It is understood officials are awaiting fire certs for both properties.
In addition, 300 asylum seekers will be accommodated in Ballybrit, Galway, and 300 people will be sheltered in Santry, Dublin.
A total of 199 refugees are without State accommodation but officials have begun moving people out of Citywest transit hub which has resulted in space for those who were initially not offered accommodation.
A former convent on the northside of Cork City and a former school on the city’s western outskirts are among a number of properties set to house more than 400 Ukrainian refugees over the coming weeks.
It is understood Cabinet did not discuss the accommodation crisis for refugees on Tuesday.
A Cabinet committee on Ukraine is expected to be scheduled for early June.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar condemned an alleged assault on a man in Co Clare who had approached a protest outside a premises where it was rumoured refugees would be accommodated.
Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman said there were no plans for refugees at the site and the protests were “entirely as a result of misinformation” that was circulated on social media.