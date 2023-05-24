Properties to accommodate refugees identified

The Government has sight of a “significant” volume of space which will reduce the number of refugees sleeping in tents, once protests do not stop the move, sources have said.

Within the next two weeks, 66 international protection (IP) applicants will be housed in Ranelagh, Dublin, and more than 60 people will be also accommodated in Dun Laoghaire. It is understood officials are awaiting fire certs for both properties.