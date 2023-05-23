Call for €3.6m in unclaimed prize bonds to be spent in local communities 

Labour TDs have called for €3.6m worth of unclaimed prize bonds to be spent in local communities.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath provided the figures to Cork East TD Seán Sherlock after he queried the amount of prize bonds that are unclaimed or could not be claimed due to the person who held them being deceased.

A country breakdown shows €1.6m in unclaimed prize bonds alone are in Dublin, while €309,959 is unclaimed in Cork.

Mr Sherlock said: “This is a significant sum of money that could be put to good use in counties where it currently is lying unclaimed.

Cork East TD Seán Sherlock queried the amount of prize bonds that are unclaimed. Picture: RollingNews.ie

“I would hope that the minister would give serious consideration to moving this unclaimed fund to the Dormant Accounts Fund to ensure that it is money that is put back into the local communities, right across the country.”

Labour TD for Dublin Fingal Duncan Smith said it would be beneficial if Mr McGrath would ensure the money was spent in each county for projects.

“It’s very important that communities in Dublin are able to access resources to find projects locally," he said.

“Ensuring that Dublin money is retained in the Dublin area for projects that enhance our communities would be a very beneficial move on the part of the minister. Projects such as the Women's Shed in Swords requiring permanent accommodation could benefit from such funding,” he added.

A breakdown reveals the counties with the highest amount of unclaimed prize bonds including Limerick €115,361, Galway €105,850 and Waterford €102,520.

While Dublin has the highest value of unclaimed prize bonds, Armagh has the lowest, with €2,512. Some €249,826 worth of unclaimed prizes are held outside of Ireland.