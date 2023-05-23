Call for €3.6m in unclaimed prize bonds to be spent in local communities 

A country breakdown shows €1.6m in unclaimed prize bonds alone are in Dublin, while €309,959 is unclaimed in Cork
Call for €3.6m in unclaimed prize bonds to be spent in local communities 

A breakdown reveals the counties with the highest amount of unclaimed prize bonds including Limerick €115,361, Galway €105,850 and Waterford €102,520. Picture: Pexels

Tue, 23 May, 2023 - 12:17
Ciara Phelan, Political Correspondent

Labour TDs have called for €3.6m worth of unclaimed prize bonds to be spent in local communities.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath provided the figures to Cork East TD Seán Sherlock after he queried the amount of prize bonds that are unclaimed or could not be claimed due to the person who held them being deceased.

A country breakdown shows €1.6m in unclaimed prize bonds alone are in Dublin, while €309,959 is unclaimed in Cork.

Mr Sherlock said: “This is a significant sum of money that could be put to good use in counties where it currently is lying unclaimed.

Cork East TD Seán Sherlock queried the amount of prize bonds that are unclaimed. Picture: RollingNews.ie
Cork East TD Seán Sherlock queried the amount of prize bonds that are unclaimed. Picture: RollingNews.ie

“I would hope that the minister would give serious consideration to moving this unclaimed fund to the Dormant Accounts Fund to ensure that it is money that is put back into the local communities, right across the country.” 

Labour TD for Dublin Fingal Duncan Smith said it would be beneficial if Mr McGrath would ensure the money was spent in each county for projects.

“It’s very important that communities in Dublin are able to access resources to find projects locally," he said.

“Ensuring that Dublin money is retained in the Dublin area for projects that enhance our communities would be a very beneficial move on the part of the minister. Projects such as the Women's Shed in Swords requiring permanent accommodation could benefit from such funding,” he added.

A breakdown reveals the counties with the highest amount of unclaimed prize bonds including Limerick €115,361, Galway €105,850 and Waterford €102,520.

While Dublin has the highest value of unclaimed prize bonds, Armagh has the lowest, with €2,512. Some €249,826 worth of unclaimed prizes are held outside of Ireland. 

County/Country

Value of Unclaimed Prizes

Co Armagh

€2,512

Co Antrim

€6,712

Co Clare

€51,636

Co Cork

€309,959

Co Cavan

€30,618

Co Carlow

€25,594

Co Dublin

€1,618,461

Co Donegal

€54,585

Co Down

€9,701

Co Derry

€3,929

Co Fermanagh

€9,375

Co Galway

€105,859

Co Kildare

€88,939

Co Kilkenny

€37,103

Co Kerry

€72,239

Co Longford

€19,419

Co Louth

€51,081

Co Limerick

€115,361

Co Leitrim

€18,661

Co Laois

€74,475

Co Meath

€69,426

Co Monaghan

€22,397

Co Mayo

€58,109

Co Offaly

€28,362

Co Roscommon

€33,737

Co Sligo

€85,072

Co Tyrone

€9,235

Co Tipperary

€86,493

Co Waterford

€102,520

Co Westmeath

€36,339

Co Wicklow

€90,348

Co Wexford

€63,312

Outside Ireland

€249,826

Total 

€3,641,396

More in this section

CC GARDA OPENING Simon Harris seeks longer sentences for assaults on gardaí
Housing Ireland Budget will see 'effective and meaningful' measures for landlords, says O'Brien
Michael McGrath: UK's legacy bill could do real damage to NI society  Michael McGrath: UK's legacy bill could do real damage to NI society 
Prize BondsPerson: Sean Sherlock
<p>Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien speaks to the media at Millers Glen in Swords</p>

Darragh O'Brien: Blockades of refugee accommodation 'not appropriate'

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd