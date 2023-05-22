Darragh O'Brien promises to enact 'right to first refusal' for tenants before summer recess

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has promised to push new tenant rights to first refusal through the Dáil before the summer, despite not yet having the details worked out.
He said the continuation of the no-fault eviction ban would have punished mom and pop landlords who want to get out of the market.
“If you think about what that means — for, let’s say, a self-employed woman or a self-employed man who’s actually bought the house — they could be a plumber or a carpenter, they could be working in a bank or whatever it may be, have bought the house as their pension.
"About 84% to 85% of our landlords are individual mom and pop landlords so, as someone gets older, they might just want to sell regardless of what you do on tax and there’s a big cohort of them.”
He said that members of the opposition — including Eoin Ó Broin, Cian O’Callaghan, and Richard Boyd Barrett — would “completely restrict their ability to sell” which would have a massive impact on pensions and savings.
“Very few people have even talked about that element of it. So, what I want to bring in is something that’s fair and that works,” he said.