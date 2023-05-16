Varadkar denies being at odds with justice minister over policing in capital

The Taoiseach has denied that he and Justice Minister Simon Harris differ on the issue of policing in Dublin.

In light of the burning of tents belonging to asylum seekers over the weekend, Leo Varadkar had said he did not feel that there were enough gardaí on the streets of the capital, but Mr Harris was quick to say that gardaí have sufficient resources.

Speaking in Iceland on Tuesday, Mr Varadkar moved to clarify his comments, saying there is no difference of opinion but "maybe different ways of saying the same thing".

"The Garda Commissioner has given the minister for justice an assurance that he has operational integrity and I fully support the Garda Commissioner and the gardaí in their work when it comes to managing and dealing with these protests," he said.

However, Mr Varadkar said he does not believe there are enough gardaí on the streets, which is why the Government has authorised the recruitment of an additional 1,000 members of the force.

He said he believes gardaí are "doing a very good job of managing a very difficult situation" and "deserve support".

Asked if he feels safer on the streets of Dublin, Mr Varadkar said his experience is "not necessarily a typical one" because he has Garda protection.

However, he said he does accept the need for additional guards and resources.

What I do believe, certainly what people say to me, is that they would like to see an increased Garda presence and more Garda resources.

"That's why we've sanctioned the recruitment of an additional 1,000 guards this year. That's big enough to more than make up for any retirements and resignations and also several hundred Garda staff to free up gardaí for duties.

"A budget of €2bn for the gardaí this year and new Garda stations like in Clonmel and Macroom for example.

"I have no difficulty saying that I accept the case that the gardaí need more resources and we are providing them.

"But when it comes to this particular matter of protests, and indeed violent protests in some cases, the Garda Commissioner has given us the assurance that he has operational integrity."