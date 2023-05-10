Garda probe into Niall Collins over wife's purchase of Patrickswell land

Gardaí stressed that the investigation is not criminal at this time
Mr Collins told the Irish Examiner that he did know that his wife had expressed interest in the site in December 2006. Picture: .oireachtas.ie

Wed, 10 May, 2023 - 16:00
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Gardaí are investigating whether junior minister Niall Collins broke any laws when he was on Limerick County Council when his wife bought a plot of land in Patrickswell.

However, gardaí stress that the investigation is not criminal at this time.

Mr Collins addressed the Dàil two weeks ago about the disposal of the site which was later purchased by Mr Collins' wife Eimear O'Connor. He has maintained that he did not break any laws or guidelines while on the council.

A spokesperson said that gardaí are assessing the complaint.

"An Garda Síochána is carrying out an assessment, to examine whether there was any criminality involved in respect of certain matters related to alleged breaches of the Local Government Act 2001 in the Southern Garda Region.

"This is not a criminal investigation at this time."

Speaking about the issue for the first time outside of the Dáil on Tuesday Mr Collins told the Irish Examiner that he did know that his wife had expressed interest in the site in December 2006.

He accepted that he should have recused himself from the meeting, but denied that his wife's interest constituted a "material" matter.

Mr Collins said that the Dàil was not the forum to decide if he had broken any rules and that the issue would be discussed by SIPO, an investigation which is "in train".

Collins knew about wife's interest in site before Limerick council meeting

PoliticsPlace: PatrickswellPlace: LimerickPerson: Niall CollinsPerson: Eimear O'ConnorOrganisation: Limerick County Council
Northern Ireland budget

Heaton-Harris says ‘deadlines are deadly’ amid Stormont return pleas

