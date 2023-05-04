Taoiseach refuses Murphy's Jobstown Dáil deal

The Taoiseach has ruled out Niall Collins taking questions in the Dáil in exchange for People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy doing the same concerning the 2014 Jobstown protest.

Mr Murphy said he would be happy to answer Dáil questions on the Jobstown water protests if it means politicians get a chance to probe Fianna Fáil junior minister Niall Collins. But Leo Varadkar said it would be “cynical” and “unacceptable” for that to happen.

There were sparky exchanges in the Dáil this week as members of the opposition hit out at Fianna Fáil junior minister Niall Collins for refusing to answer questions in the Dáil on the sale of land in 2007 which his wife had expressed interest in buying. Mr Varadkar hit back at Mr Murphy, stating:

If TDs are going to come in here and account for their actions that are not related to their ministerial functions, why is it Deputy, you didn’t come in here? You detained two women against their will in Dublin South seven years ago.

Mr Murphy yesterday wrote to the Ceann Comhairle to say he is happy to take questions in the Dáil if it means members of the opposition get the opportunity to grill Mr Collins. In his letter, Mr Murphy said the implication of the Taoiseach’s Dáil remarks was “I have somehow refused to answer questions about the Jobstown protest previously. That is not the case.”

Mr Varadkar said: “I think that’s cynical, and I think that’s unacceptable. He’s either willing to come in and take questions and make a statement in relation to his conduct, his ethics, or what he did at that time, I don’t think it should be conditional on what somebody else does. I think that’s really cynical, quite frankly.”

Although the Taoiseach ruled out Niall Collins taking questions on the sale of land in 2007 which his wife had expressed interest in buying, he said he would “facilitate” the questioning of Mr Murphy.

“At the time, he didn’t come into the Dáil and didn’t answer any questions. If it is the case that he’s now written to the Ceann Comhairle and has offered to come into the Dáil and to take questions. Well, we’ll certainly facilitate the Q&A,” he said.