Homeowners reduced gas use far more than industry in 2022

Demand for gas for domestic users felt by 12% in 2022, but industrial consumption fell by just 6%, figures show.

Figures released to Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin by Environment Minister Eamon Ryan show that household demand for gas fell by a larger percentage than the overall industrial and commercial sector in 2022 when compared to 2021.

The figures released through a parliamentary question show that while overall industrial demand dipped, the end of covid-related lockdowns saw hospitals, sports facilities and offices increase demand by 6%, 25%, and 8% respectively, while retail, which had spent much of 2021 in various states of closure, rose by 78%.

The use of gas in power generation increased by 8%, while construction, manufacturing and waste management all fell.

Sinn Féin senator Lynn Boylan, the party's spokesperson on climate justice, said that the figures were “disappointing but not surprising”.

Figures from the European statistics agency Eurostat in February showed that in the six months between August 2022 and January 2023, Ireland reduced its natural gas consumption by just 0.3%, the smallest decrease out of the EU's 27 Countries.

It had been hoped that Ireland could reduce usage by 15% over the winter. Ms Boylan said that this target being missed was “bad enough” but said that the wider figures were of more immediate worry.

“It is bad enough that the Irish Government has failed to take the necessary steps to meet its target to reduce demand by 15% from September 2022, but what is even more concerning is the lack of progress made in the industrial and commercial sectors.

“While residential customers achieved a significant reduction in demand of -12%, the industrial and commercial sectors fell short with a lower reduction of demand -6%.

“The figures reveal progress was hampered by certain commercial sectors that performed much worse than others.”

Ms Boylan said that the Government should take action against industrial users whose gas demand is rising.

She said that stats from a Brussels-based think-tank Breugel showed that Ireland stood alone in having larger decreases from homes.

Ireland is bucking the trend by letting industry away so lightly.

“Of the 10 European countries that reported a breakdown of gas demand by sector, Ireland was the only one where industry did less of the lifting than the residential sector.

“Of the same 10 countries, the average demand reduction from the industrial sector was 25% while Ireland’s was only 6%.

“The Government must take immediate action to hold these industries accountable for their lack of progress. We need a comprehensive plan that addresses these issues urgently, with clear targets and timelines.

“We cannot continue to prioritise short-term economic gain over the long-term health of our planet. Industrial and commercial gas customers must follow the lead of households.”