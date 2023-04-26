Budget surplus will allow tax package for middle earners, Varadkar tells Fine Gael

Ireland's budgetary surplus will be used to fund additional spending and a tax package aimed at middle-income earners and to put money into a rainy day fund, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told his party.

At a private party meeting, Mr Varadkar said that with the expected €26bn budget surplus, this year's and next year's budgets will have three main aspects: spending, a tax package, and setting finance aside.

The Fine Gael leader said the priority will be middle-income families and earners "who pay too much tax". He also said there will be a welfare and pension package which "will hopefully be similar to last year".

The budget will be held on October 10, Finance Minister Michael McGrath told the budgetary oversight committee on Wednesday.

The meeting heard that house prices in Ireland have almost certainly peaked and the average house price is expected to fall this year.

Waterford-based senator John Cummins told the meeting that Sinn Féin and the Social Democrats "have to be taken on" about their opposition to the Help to Buy scheme. Mr Cummins said that scrapping the scheme would not reduce house prices and told the meeting that the opposition "has no alternative" to the scheme, which has been used by over 38,000 homebuyers.

Mayo TD Michael Ring told the meeting that zoned land tax is being applied to farmers despite the fact they have sought to have land dezoned. The Taoiseach agreed that it is an issue and he has taken it up with Cabinet colleagues with a view to finding a solution.

Mr Varadkar said 88 Irish citizens have been evacuated from Sudan so far, with more to come out. He said the repatriation efforts emphasised the need for security co-operation.

Fianna Fáil party meeting

Meanwhile, at the Fianna Fáil party meeting, Tánaiste Micheál Martin urged his TDs and senators to "speak up about the progress that is being made in the area of housing".

The measures announced this week by Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien were widely welcomed at the meeting.

Embattled junior minister Niall Collins attended the meeting and queried Mr O'Brien on some of the latest housing measures. However, he did not address the latest controversy surrounding a parcel of land sold to his wife. Neither did anyone at the meeting raise the matter, about which Mr Collins will make a Dáil statement on Thursday.

Cavan-Monaghan TD Brendan Smith raised strong opposition to the British government's legacy bill, saying the legislation is totally unacceptable.

Mr Martin agreed with this.

Cork North Central TD Pádraig O'Sullivan raised issues with school transport and the need to finalise the review into it.

However, Education Minister Norma Foley received a round of applause for her announcement that payment of over €50m is being made to primary schools and special schools across the country this week to provide free schoolbooks to pupils under the free education scheme from September.