Niall Collins to address property-related matters in Dáil statement on Thursday

Fianna Fáil junior minister Niall Collins will make a statement in the Dáil on Thursday following controversy surrounding property-related matters.

Pressure continues to mount on Mr Collins as questions remain despite a statement issued on Monday night.

While a councillor in Limerick, Mr Collins recommended disposal of a property in 2007 when he was a member of Limerick County Council.

Mr Collins’ wife, Eimear O’Connor had expressed interest in buying the property in Patrickswell, Limerick prior to the council agreeing to sell the land.

She bought the land in 2008 after it was publicly advertised. At that time, Mr Collins had left the council having been elected a TD in May 2007.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said it would have been better if Mr Collins recused himself from the local committee’s recommendation.

Opposition parties repeatedly sought to raise the issue, demanding that Mr Collins come before deputies and answer questions on the issue. The People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy said that Mr Collins’ “failure to recuse himself, his failure to declare a conflict of interest is not only a breach of the code of ethics but a breach of that legislation and an indictable offence.”

Opposition TDs have pointed out the Local Government Act, which requires that a member of any local authority or committee of a local authority, must disclose his interest and withdraw from the meeting, where any interest that he or a person connected to him is being discussed.

However, Mr Varadkar said that he was “confident that he [Mr Collins] has not breached that aspect of the Act”.

A statement issued late on Monday night by Fianna Fáil, on behalf of Mr Collins, said that the process was “open” and “transparent” and added that he was not a member of the council in September 2008 when the sale was completed.

He also said that when the local area committee decided to recommend a sale, neither he nor his wife had any “pecuniary or beneficial” interest in the property.

Mr Collins said "neither I nor my wife had any pecuniary or beneficial interest in that property" at that time.

Mr Collins' statement also confirmed the council agreed to sell the property "following a transparent and open sales process which was open to all" to his wife in September 2008.