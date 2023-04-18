Holohan report includes intriguing 'he-said-she-said' accounts by top officials

The independent report into the botched Tony Holohan secondment features 'he-said-she-said' accounts among top officials.

Department of Health secretary-general Robert Watt appeared to make claims about then chief of staff at the Department of An Taoiseach Deirdre Gillane, which she has refuted in the strongest terms. It makes for very interesting reading.

Robert Watt

Known for his combative style, Robert Watt was appointed secretary-general of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform by Brendan Howlin in 2011.

Stories of the strained relationship between both men became legendary, with the pair engaging in shouting matches from their offices.

He hit the headlines again after it emerged he received a €81,000 pay increase when he was appointed Department of Health secretary-general in 2021, bringing his salary to €294,920.

Mr Watt features heavily in the report into Dr Tony Holohan's botched Trinity College appointment.

However, it is the difference in opinion between Mr Watt and other senior figures that has gained much attention.

Mr Watt told report author Máire Quinn that then secretary-general of the Department of the Taoiseach Martin Fraser confirmed “he told the Taoiseach’s chief of staff, Ms Deirdre Gillane”, about the proposed secondment.

He said “the facts indicate that the secretary to the Government knew all the critical details regarding the proposed secondment and the proposal to increase research funding. And that the chief of staff was informed."

Mr Watt went on to say “it is not accurate to suggest that Government or key players were not told".

Deirdre Gillane

Deirdre Gillane has been a key figure in Micheál Martin's inner circle for many years, having been brought in as an adviser in 2001 when he was minister for health.

A former union official with the Irish Nurses Organisation, the softly spoken Cork woman is known for her direct approach.

She told Ms Quinn in no uncertain terms she was "deeply concerned" about the publication of a report containing comments that were "wholly without foundation".

Ms Gillane added: "I want to be absolutely clear. The assertions made by the secretary-general of the Department of Health as outlined in your email are, in terms, grossly inaccurate and unwarranted."

She described as "fatuous" a reference in which Mr Watt suggested she would have informed then taoiseach Micheál Martin.

"For the avoidance of any doubt and contrary to what is clearly insinuated, I did not, and could never have, informed the Taoiseach of matters of which I was unaware."

Martin Fraser

Martin Fraser was a low-key but effective operator during his decade-long tenure as secretary-general at the Department of An Taoiseach. He was appointed Irish ambassador to Britain in 2022.

Mr Fraser told Ms Quinn he had "no involvement" in the internal Department of Health discussions with Trinity College on either the secondment or the allocation of research funding.

He appeared to back up Ms Gillane's account when he said he did not discuss the proposed arrangements with anyone except Dr Holohan and Mr Watt.

Directly addressing Mr Watt's account, he said: "I did not tell him that this proposal was agreed by the Taoiseach, because I had not discussed it with the Taoiseach [or Ms Gillane].

"I also note that the secretary-general states he understood he was implementing the wishes of the Government. While this may be a technical point, for the avoidance of doubt, the matter was not considered by the Government”.