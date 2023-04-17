Tánaiste backs plans for facial recognition technology

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has sided with Justice Minister Simon Harris in a Government rift over plans to introduce facial recognition technology.

Mr Harris is pushing to introduce the technology as part of legislation that would allow use of body-worn cameras.

However, the Green Party has expressed concerns about the use of facial recognition and say it is “far too complex" to be dealt with by way of an amendment to the existing Garda Síochána (Recording Devices) Bill which is currently going through the Dáil.

Eamon Ryan's party wants any rollout of the technology to be done through a standalone law, which would take significantly longer than the amendment being pushed by Mr Harris.

The Greens have pointed to problems with its use of the technology in other jurisdictions, which has wrongly identified people, and say it must be looked at properly before being introduced.

Asked about the introduction of the technology, Mr Martin said: "I do understand concerns that people have, but I favour the use of facial recognition in very selected, specific circumstances."

Citing child abuse and murder, he said "every resource possible" must be given to the gardaí to both detect and stop such crimes.

The criminals are using technology, as we know, and those whose fundamental job is to protect us need the capacity to deal with very sophisticated crime that is out there in the present modern-day world."

Speaking at a Fianna Fáil commemoration in Arbour Hill cemetery, Mr Marin said the proposals will be further discussed at a Government level, however, he said he supports the approach being taken by Mr Harris.

"I would be personally OK with that," he said.

“Once the adequate safeguards are put in place, I do believe it’s moving in the right direction."

The Sunday Independent revealed that Garda Commissioner Drew Harris wrote to Mr Harris in recent weeks to stress that new laws to give gardaí body cameras must also include the ability to use facial recognition technology.

Teachers' pay

Separately, Mr Martin said it would be “very, very challenging” to introduce a Dublin bonus for teachers, which unions have been calling for.

While Mr Martin, himself a former teacher, said that the Government would engage with unions, he said: “I think there are broader measures we can take in respect of which we’ve taken in the last budget and the cost-of-living package around the tax credit for renters, for example”.

He also said the practical operations of a pay framework for Dublin teachers would be challenging in terms of the geography within the country and defining the area where people would qualify for a bonus.