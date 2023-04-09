Fine Gael plummets to all-time low in latest opinion poll as Sinn Féin support surges

Support for Sinn Féin has broken all previous records in the latest opinion poll while the popularity of Fine Gael has taken a major hit, plummeting by eight points to an all-time low.

Sinn Féin saw a five-point surge in their approval rating, bringing them to a record high of 37%, while Fine Gael dropped from 23% last month to just 15%.

The Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes poll was carried out between March 28 and April 4 during which the opposition party picked up a significant bounce in support following controversy over the Government's ending of the eviction ban.

During the same week, Sinn Féin had called on the Government to extend the eviction ban and the Labour Party lost a no-confidence vote in the coalition.

Fianna Fáil, however, has weathered the storm better than their coalition partners, seeing their support rise by one point to 21%.

The Green Party and the Labour Party both maintained steady support this month with their standings at 6% and 4% respectively.

The Social Democrats' approval also remained unchanged at 4%, as did Solidarity People Before Profit at 2% while Aontú saw its support rise slightly to 2%. Independents maintained steady support at 8%.

The coalition parties combined saw their overall support drop from 52% in February to 42% and also saw satisfaction drop from 41% to just 34%, the lowest level since the Government was formed in 2020.

Mary Lou McDonald returns to the top of the most popular party leader list at 48%, as Fianna Fáil's Micheál Martin took a tumble from 52% to 45%.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's satisfaction rating dropped to 34% from 41%.

Housing is at the top of the list of concerns with votes with 57% of people surveyed saying homelessness and the lack of local authority housing is one of the most important issues facing the country.

Health was top of the list for 48% of people while 32% said household bills were their top priority.