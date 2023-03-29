Varadkar doesn't want Fine Gael 'dragged into' a culture war on transgender issues

The Taoiseach has warned his party that he does not want Fine Gael getting "dragged into" a culture war on transgender issues.

At a private meeting of the party, a considerable number of Fine Gael TDs and senators expressed a wide range of views on transgender issues, raising questions about transgender prisoners, as well as how the topic is treated in schools.

Leo Varadkar told his colleagues that transgender people exist, citing a former Fine Gael councillor who is transgender, but said it is a difficult issue, and education is key to informed discussion.

He said it is better that schools tell children about the reality of the world around them, rather than teach them about a "world that doesn't exist".

Mr Varadkar told colleagues that he strongly disagrees with the narrative being put forward by some that transgender people are "dangerous" and he doesn't want his party to become involved in the type of culture wars that have been seen in the US and other countries.

Education needed

Deputy Alan Farrell said many people lack knowledge on the issue and "just don't know what they are talking about".

This was echoed by Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, who said she had been contacted by a Fine Gael grassroots member who said she was worried about the safety of her daughters, and the possibility of males being able to use changing rooms.

She pointed out that "even our own supporters" have become fearful of issues that are not based in reality, and more education and discussion are needed.

However, former Minister Charlie Flanagan said "serious mistakes" were made in legislation, as there are issues in relation to health, education, and prisons that have not been fully addressed.

He said other countries are "rapidly rowing back" on what was legislated for in Ireland in 2015, with the Gender Recognition Act. He suggested that issues were not fully discussed in advance of the legislation.

He claimed "ideologues" have captured the debate around transgender issues in recent years.

Richard Burton warned that the topic is one that should be dealt with in a careful way by the party.

Minister Paschal Donohoe also interjected, stating that he now approaches the issue with "great caution" as people need to be aware of both the political and human sensitivities around it.

Addressing the motion of confidence which passed yesterday morning, Mr Varadkar told his colleagues that the Government will last "as long as we want it to".