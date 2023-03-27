Slow uptake and EU 'standstill' delay short-term lets register 

The Department of Tourism will “have further engagement” with the EU on its plan to create a register of short-term letting listings.

Minister Catherine Martin in December launched a proposal which would see platforms such as Airbnb fined up to €5,000 for advertising lettings not registered with Fáilte Ireland.

The Government estimates the move could return 12,000 homes to the long-term rental market, and it had been hoped legislation would be in place this month.

However, the European Commission has extended a “standstill period”, which means the bill cannot be enacted until December.

A Government source said the delay was “not ideal” and means the legislation could miss the tourist period, and may not be enacted until 2024 if the standstill is observed.

Ms Martin said in December she hoped to enact the legislation in the first three months of the year, with the register up and running by June. A spokesperson for the department said the “standstill” has been extended until December 22, 2023. They added:

The Department will now examine the communication from the EU Commission and engage with stakeholders on the next steps.

The standstill comes as councils show the tiny number of homes applying for the necessary planning permissions to operate as short-term lets.

In Dublin City, 27 homeowners applied, despite there being over 1,000 available rentals on Airbnb alone. Of those, five were granted since the legislation requiring planning permission became active in 2019.

Dublin City Council has brought enforcement in respect of around 1,580 properties. There have been 1,750 statutory warning letters and 59 enforcement notices served in these cases, they said. A resolution has been achieved in around 1,460.

Fingal County Council said it received two applications for change of use to short-term lets in 2022, along with one so far this year, while Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council received none last year, as did South Dublin County Council.

Cork City Council said it received seven applications since regulations were introduced. Five of these were for change of use and two were for the construction of short term letting buildings.

Permission was refused on 6 applications, while one further application is awaiting a response to a request for further information.