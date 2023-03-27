Slow uptake and EU 'standstill' delay short-term lets register 

Minister Catherine Martin in December launched a proposal which would see platforms such as Airbnb fined up to €5,000 for advertising lettings not registered with Fáilte Ireland
Slow uptake and EU 'standstill' delay short-term lets register 

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin said in December she hoped to enact the legislation in the first three months of the year, with the register up and running by June. Picture: Marc O'Sullivan

Mon, 27 Mar, 2023 - 02:00
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

The Department of Tourism will “have further engagement” with the EU on its plan to create a register of short-term letting listings.

Minister Catherine Martin in December launched a proposal which would see platforms such as Airbnb fined up to €5,000 for advertising lettings not registered with Fáilte Ireland. 

The Government estimates the move could return 12,000 homes to the long-term rental market, and it had been hoped legislation would be in place this month.

However, the European Commission has extended a “standstill period”, which means the bill cannot be enacted until December. 

A Government source said the delay was “not ideal” and means the legislation could miss the tourist period, and may not be enacted until 2024 if the standstill is observed.

Ms Martin said in December she hoped to enact the legislation in the first three months of the year, with the register up and running by June. A spokesperson for the department said the “standstill” has been extended until December 22, 2023. They added: 

 The Department will now examine the communication from the EU Commission and engage with stakeholders on the next steps.

The standstill comes as councils show the tiny number of homes applying for the necessary planning permissions to operate as short-term lets. 

In Dublin City, 27 homeowners applied, despite there being over 1,000 available rentals on Airbnb alone. Of those, five were granted since the legislation requiring planning permission became active in 2019.

Dublin City Council has brought enforcement in respect of around 1,580 properties. There have been 1,750 statutory warning letters and 59 enforcement notices served in these cases, they said. A resolution has been achieved in around 1,460.

Fingal County Council said it received two applications for change of use to short-term lets in 2022, along with one so far this year, while Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council received none last year, as did South Dublin County Council.

Cork City Council said it received seven applications since regulations were introduced. Five of these were for change of use and two were for the construction of short term letting buildings.

Permission was refused on 6 applications, while one further application is awaiting a response to a request for further information.

Read More

Rural families must not be 'punished' under short-term letting bill, committee told

More in this section

Sinn Féin calls on Independent TDs to switch vote in motion of no confidence Sinn Féin calls on Independent TDs to switch vote in motion of no confidence
Labour activists believe there is still 'plenty to fight for' Labour activists believe there is still 'plenty to fight for'
Fianna Fáil and Greens see support slip but Fine Gael and Soc Dems increase in latest poll Fianna Fáil and Greens see support slip but Fine Gael and Soc Dems increase in latest poll
Housing#HousingTourismAccommodationholidayrentPoliticsPlace: DublinPlace: CorkPlace: FingalPlace: RathdownPerson: Catherine MartinOrganisation: Fáilte IrelandOrganisation: AirBnBOrganisation: Department of TourismOrganisation: Dublin City CouncilOrganisation: Cork City CouncilOrganisation: EU Commission
SDLP spring conference

Colum Eastwood rules out SDLP merger with Ivana Bacik and Labour Party

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd