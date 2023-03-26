Labour activists believe there is still 'plenty to fight for'

While the likes of Sinn Féin and the Social Democrats are most palatable to would-be left-wing voters at the moment, Labour activists believe the party can creep up the rear by getting a strong ground game going.

Whether that's wishful thinking driven by the enthusiasm generated by a party conference weekend when surrounded by like-minded people remains to be seen.

If the latest Business Post/Red C poll is any indication, there is a lot of work to do to spike the consistent hovering around 4%.

Wexford based Labour Party Cllr, George Lawlor, at the conference with Peter Horgan, a local area representative for Cork, and his three-year-old son Charlie. Picture: Andy Gibson

Sinn Féin is dominating the left-of-centre polling share, while West Cork TD Holly Cairns has boosted the broad appeal of social democracy.

The Greens will surely take a hit but will retain loyal voters who see climate action as the overriding priority.

Where does that leave Labour then?

Peter Horgan and Laura Harmon are two local area representatives in Cork. There's plenty to fight for, they insist.

"Young families want resources locally, and they want them spread equally. That is what we are fighting for on the ground and we think people will respond to that," Mr Horgan said.

Ivana Bacik is a real asset as leader, he insists.

"There has been a genuine warmth towards her here in Cork wherever she has gone, especially with young women. She is an inspirational figure," he said.

Ms Harmon echoed those sentiments.

"Her record on equality is unrivalled, I would say. I joined Labour because no other party has been as strongly tied to the trade union movement, workers' rights, equality, and women's rights.

There is a vibrancy within the local scene and we are looking to run 40% of women candidates in next year's local elections.

"As a member of the LGBTQ community, Labour has led the way for equality.

"I don't pay much attention to polls, if we engage in local communities through issues that matter to them, we will resonate," Ms Harmon said.

Local area representative for Gorey in Wexford, Lorna Fitzpatrick, said she was attracted to the party because it is values-driven.

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik during a lighter moment at the conference. Picture: Andy Gibson

Labour offers hope, true activism, and connects national issues on the ground locally better than any other party, she said.

The name of the late Niamh Breathnach was invoked throughout the weekend as a reminder to Labour members that it has the ability to make lasting change.

The former education minister abolished third-level fees in 1996, and Cork East TD Sean Sherlock said he was just one of countless young people at the time who was able to benefit.

"If we can do that for third-level, we can do it for early years and pre-school education. Advocating for people hasn't changed in 2,000 years and we'll keep doing that," he said.