Norma Foley announces further details of free schoolbooks scheme 

Families will not have to buy or rent schoolbooks, copies or workbooks with the introduction of the new €50m scheme to provide free books in primary schools.

However, schoolbooks will remain the property of the school and must be returned at the end of the school year.

The implementation of the scheme will build on the existing schoolbook rental scheme which is available in some 96% of recognised primary schools as well as the free schoolbooks pilot provided to over one hundred DEIS primary schools.

Funds will be provided directly to schools to purchase books, workbooks, copybooks and where possible some related classroom resources from schoolbook suppliers.

Schools will have discretion in how the free schoolbook grant funding is used.

According to the Department of Education, parents must not be asked to purchase schoolbooks, workbooks or copybooks or to make a contribution to the school towards the cost of these items.

Education Minister Norma Foley on Wednesday announced further details of the new scheme which will provide free schoolbooks in primary schools and special schools from September.

The scheme means that:

Schoolbooks, workbooks and copybooks will be provided for all pupils from primary schools

There is no need parents or guardians to buy or rent these items

Schoolbooks are the property of the school and must be returned at the end of the school year.

Schools will be provided with additional administration support.

The Department of Education is allocating a grant to primary schools for the 2023/24 school year, based on the size of the school, to assist with any additional work required in order to implement the scheme.

Schools may use this grant to employ an individual to carry out administrative work on the scheme.

The “ground-breaking, permanent” scheme will ease some of the financial burden facing families with the back-to- school costs, according to Ms Foley.

Norma Foley. Picture: Collins

“The scheme will provide, at a minimum, free schoolbooks, workbooks and copybooks for all pupils enrolled in primary and special schools in the 2023/24 school year.”

Around 558,000 children and young people, their families and their schools will benefit from the initiative, she added.

“The objective of the new scheme is about ensuring every child has the resources required to access education and also easing financial burdens surrounding the back-to-school costs which can be a cause of financial difficulty for many families each year.”

“By providing our primary school children with free schoolbooks, we are enhancing their educational experience, not just in the classroom but reaching out into the family home.”

The Minister of State for Special Education Josepha Madigan said: “I am delighted to see this Programme for Government commitment delivered, with free schoolbooks for all pupils in primary and special schools.”

“This initiative will help reduce the impact of the rising cost of living and will provide significant support to parents of children with special educational needs who may be attending mainstream primary classes, special classes in primary schools or special schools.”

More information can be found at gov.ie/primaryschoolbooks