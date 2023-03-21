Anti-racism action plan and levy on energy sector go before Cabinet today

A long-awaited National Action Plan Against Racism (NAPAR) will go before Cabinet today.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman will, this afternoon, publish the plan, which aims to systemically deal with the issue of racism.

Recent months have been marked by anti-migrant protests in Cork and Dublin, and advocates have said that a national action plan should address growing, organised anti-migrant sentiment.

A report on NAPAR was submitted to the Government by an independent committee last June.

Mr O’Gorman recently told the Seanad that the plan will address racism in Ireland in a “systemic way”. He said:

It is a recognition that racism is endemic in our country and something that we have to fight across Government and across the State.

The first such plan since 2008, it is being led within the department by junior minister Joe O’Brien. It is understood that it will set out specific recommendations for Government departments, local authorities, and State agencies to address racism across society.

As per a recommendation from the independent committee, a separate independent special rapporteur on racial equality and racism will be appointed to monitor implementation of the plan, while the Government will also publish an implementation plan for the first year.

Energy windfall levy

Separately, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan will bring forward the general scheme of a bill to impose a windfall levy on the energy sector to Cabinet this morning.

The general scheme of the Energy (Windfall Gains in the Energy Sector) Bill 2023 will consist of two parts. The first will see a temporary solidarity contribution imposed on companies, based on taxable profits in the fossil fuel production and refining sectors. This will apply for both 2022 and 2023.

A cap on the market revenues of some generators, such as wind, solar, and oil, in the electricity sector will also be imposed and backdated to apply between last December and June of this year.

It is expected the measures will bring in between €280m and €600m, depending on a number of factors including the cost of energy. The first proceeds will be collected from September.

Garda recruitment

Meanwhile, Cabinet will also hear details on a new Garda recruitment campaign, which will open later this week aimed at recruiting 1,000 new gardaí, with a view to interviews in July.

There are currently over 200 trainees in the college and four further tranches of 225 recruits are expected to enter Templemore through the rest of the year.

The Public Appointments Service will increase its current capacity to allow 400 interviews per month, with the first candidates from this fresh campaign set to be ready for interview by July.