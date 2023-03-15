Sinn Féin leader says she is not threatened by rise in support for Social Democrats

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said she is not threatened by an increase in support for the Social Democrats, following Holly Cairns becoming leader of the party.

When asked about ‘Hollymania’, Ms McDonald said it is “incredibly positive” to see another woman in a leadership position.

She said she is not in the least threatened by the apparent popularity of Ms Cairns.

The latest opinion poll showed a surge in support for the Social Democrats after Ms Cairns was appointed leader of the party, after co-leaders Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall decided to step down.

Speaking to reporters in New York, Ms McDonald said she commends Ms Cairns and said it is a challenging road and not an easy job.

“I'm delighted for her, quite frankly," Ms McDonald said.

I think it's extremely positive and, for me, the more people that are talking about change, are committing themselves to delivering change — that is music to my ears.

"I'm delighted to hear that,” she said.

Ms McDonald said Sinn Féin is “at the vanguard of driving that demand for political change.”

However, she said other parties equally believe that they can solve the housing crisis “and know that we can build a better, stronger, fairer, more equal Ireland".

The latest Ireland Thinks poll for the Sunday Independent shows Sinn Féin has dropped two points to 29%, the first time that it has dropped below 30% in the Ireland Thinks series since September 2021.

It showed a consistent decline in support for the party since last October — but it still remains the most popular party in the country.

When asked about the drop in support, Ms McDonald said that, taking into account other opinion polls, the party is “stable and steady".

She said the party will fluctuate up and down but said “our position is very strong".

“And my priority is that when we come to an election campaign, we can present plans, ambitions, and a really, really competent team to offer to people, for the first time, a real alternative for Government.

“I think we're strongly positioned to do that, but I don't for one second take any of the support that we've won for granted,” Ms McDonald added.