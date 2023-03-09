Clare TD in hospital 'a little while longer' after spending days on trolley

Fine Gael TD Joe Carey says that he will be in hospital "a little while longer" and has been transferred to a cardiology unit at University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

The Clare TD tweeted on Monday afternoon that he had to cancel constituency work "having spent the last couple of nights lying on a trolley in the emergency department at University Hospital Limerick".

In an update posted on Thursday, he said that he was transferred to a cardiology unit on Monday night.

Mr Carey had been rushed to UHL from his home on Saturday after "a period of 30 minutes" in which he "could not breathe at all".

In the video posted today, he said that he is "getting exceptional care" at the hospital and is undergoing more tests. Mr Carey said that he had given up smoking 30 days ago and this was "one of the best things" that he has done.

The 47-year-old has been a TD since 2007 and is the son of former junior minister Donal Carey.

It comes as 100 patients at UHL were on trolleys waiting for beds on Thursday with 613 patients without beds across the country.

Speaking about the current trolley figures, INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “We are still seeing extremely high numbers of patients being admitted to hospital without a bed. Over 2,329 people have been on trolleys so far this week.

"The pressure on our members is not abating in any way, particularly along the western seaboard and in the Mid-West."