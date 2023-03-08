Leo Varadkar: Ireland has a shortfall of 250,000 homes

There is a shortfall of approximately 250,000 homes in the country at present, the Taoiseach has told his party.

Leo Varadkar said it will take a long time to close the gap in terms of housing supply but said he believes the corner can be turned this year.

Getting local authorities to buy up more rental properties will be an enormous job, Mr Varadkar said.

Mr Varadkar told Fine Gael members that it’s going to take “a big job” to get councils to do what was agreed this week in terms of helping tenants stay in their homes.

He told the parliamentary party meeting that there are 1,600 homeless families in the State and buying these number of properties is “not small”.

He said there needs to be at least 40,000 homes built every year and that construction is ramping up to that target under the Housing for All plan.

The Fine Gael leader said that 35,000 homes are currently at various stages of construction.

The meeting heard 30,000 homes were built last year — a figure which doesn't include student accommodation and derelict homes brought back into use.

It was agreed a meeting will soon take place with Fine Gael's community and housing policy group, chaired by Senator Micheál Carrigy. He told tonight's meeting that housing developments, where planning permission is in place, need to be de-risked with construction starting soon.

TDs and senators raised the issue of shovel-ready school building projects being stalled. The Taoiseach acknowledged the problem had to be resolved and said he will work with Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe and Education Minister Norma Foley to ensure this happens within weeks.

Regarding November's referendum on gender equality, Mr Varadkar said changing the Constitution is never easy and referendums have been lost in the past through lack of planning.