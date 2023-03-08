Norma Foley aware of the personal 'vitriolic abuse' she receives online

Education Minister Norma Foley has said she is aware of the personal “vitriolic abuse” she receives online but does not allow it to deter her from her job.

Ms Foley, who often receives comments on social media about her appearance, said she does not regret a single day of public representation despite the “challenging days”.

Ms Foley said men were also receiving abuse online, including her male colleagues, but for women it was more personal.

“I'm very conscious of it myself. I see that it is there. I think many of my female colleagues will say the same,” Ms Foley said.

I don't allow it to deter me, though, I think that would be a shame. That would be a give-in. I absolutely believe that. Fundamentally, we need to have women in politics.

“It is right in terms of diversity, in terms of decision-making. It is right in terms of a reflection of society. And I think women should not and I don't believe women will be deterred by what happens on social media.”

Ms Foley said often abuse directed at politicians on social media comes from anonymous accounts and from people who will not meet them.

She said what is said on social media platforms was not a reflection of the people she meets every day and throughout the country.

The experience of people’s goodwill and decency far outweighs the abuse on social media platforms, which needs to be put into perspective, she added.

When asked about the enforcement of two-factor authentication by social media giants to ensure people’s identity online, Ms Foley said she acknowledged there was freedom of expression but where there is anonymity, it gives further freedom in terms of what people would say and what they wouldn’t say on a one-on-one basis.

“I do think it's a balance that you have to strike too. But again, I want to emphasise, it is not a deterrent.

“It should not be a deterrent to people entering politics. It is one aspect of the experience of the political world.

“It is not the defining aspect of politics and I think that's the most important thing and the most important message that I can get out today.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Norma Foley during a press briefing at Government Buildings. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Ms Foley was speaking at Government Buildings while announcing a referendum on gender equality will be held later this year.

She said she was really conscious that visibility for women matters in the staffroom, in boardrooms and at Cabinet level.

She said she was conscious that local elections were not far away and said as a woman who had been involved in politics for many years, particularly at local level, she wanted to encourage women to put themselves forward for election.

“I do not regret a single day of public representation."

Ms Foley added: "The more women we can encourage into politics, the better it is for the decision-making process, the better it is for the body politic."