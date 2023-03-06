Coalition leaders agree to end eviction ban on March 31 but 'protections' until June

The ban on evictions is set to end on March 31 but there will be "phased protections" for some renters until June, the coalition leaders has agreed.

Following a lengthy meeting of the coalition party leaders and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, it was agreed that a detailed memo will be presented to Cabinet on Tuesday.

In a statement issued tonight, a spokeswoman for Mr O’Brien said: “It was agreed that Minister O’Brien would bring a detailed memo to Cabinet tomorrow morning where there will be further discussions with Government colleagues.” It is understood that ministers will discuss at Cabinet the ban on evictions coming to an end as planned on March 31 and on a phased basis out to June.

“That was the consensus from this evening's meeting,” a senior source told the Irish Examiner.

Mr O’Brien is then to seek agreement that a “meaningful budgetary package” for both tenants and landlords would be developed over the coming months, sources said.

It has also been confirmed that the Department of Finance has been hesitant to open the door to any potential tax breaks for landlords at this early stage of the year, insisting any changes must be made in the context of October’s Budget.

Proposals that landlords could get tax breaks worth €14,000 a year at a cost of up to €794m for the taxpayer as part of a Government plan to keep them in the rental market, were being spoken about in the context of the Budget.

The Government is examining a number of proposals aimed at securing tenancies and reducing homelessness.

Mr O’Brien said the Government was anxious to stem the flight of landlords from the sector, which was reducing supply and pushing up prices for rented accommodation.

He said the Government had strengthened tenants’ rights considerably in recent years but that “anything we do and a decision we take will have to be carefully calibrated to make sure we’re not seeing a decrease in supply in that sector".

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Cabinet would “have to weigh up the pros and cons”.

I think anyone who’s been following this debate understands that it’s not a black-and-white decision. There are pros and cons. We have to weigh that up, and Cabinet will make a decision in the morning,” he said.

Green Party TDs have made it known that they are opposed to the ending of the eviction ban, with Dublin Central TD Neasa Hourigan saying that she favoured retention of the measure.

However, the eviction ban "has had very little effect" on what it was supposed to do, said Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers CEO Pat Davitt.

He said it was hoped that the ban would give the Government time to get more housing onto the market and cut the homeless numbers, but the numbers have continued to rise and very little additional stock has come on stream.

Mr O’Brien will also bring an update to Cabinet on plans to accelerate and increase social housing delivery in 2023.

He will outline how the Department will increase the number of social housing acquisitions to 1,500 in 2023 and each local authority will receive a target number.