Sinn Féin has seen a two-point drop in support since last month, however, another party has almost doubled theirs to reach its highest-ever approval rating.

Mary Lou McDonald's party has dropped back to 29% approval, but the Social Democrats, fresh from picking a new leader in Cork TD Holly Cairns, has seen a jump from 5% to 9%.

Fine Gael also saw a fall in their support, dropping one point to 21%, according to the latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks March poll, while Fianna Fáil saw a one-point bump in approval bringing them to 19%.

The Green party and Independents remained unchanged, at 4% and 10% respectively.

Aontu and the Labour party are both down one point to 3% and Solidarity People Before Profit has also dropped one point to 2%.

In terms of leadership approval, Micheál Martin remains the most popular party leader, with the Tánaiste receiving a one-point bump to 45%.

Increased support for the Social Democrats doesn't just stop at the party level, with their new leader, Ms Cairns, with the Cork South-West TD landing just behind the Fianna Fáil leader at 43% to become the second most popular party leader.

Ms McDonald falls just behind the latest addition to the leaders list with the Sinn Féin president rising one point to 41%.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar saw a three-point rise in his approval putting the Fine Gael leader on 40%.

Labour Ivana Bacik is currently sitting on 32% approval and Aontú's Peader Tóibín is on 29%, both ahead of Green Party leader Eamon Ryan whose support dropped down one point to 22%.

The poll was carried out on March 3rd with a sample size of 1,162.