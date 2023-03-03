US security officials in Ireland ahead of Joe Biden visit

US officials have touched down in Ireland to carry out security checks ahead of US President Joe Biden’s visit next month.

As first reported by the Irish Examiner, Mr Biden is set to visit Belfast, Dublin, Mayo and Co Louth on an official State visit in April.

The Irish Examiner understands that members of the US Secret Service have already arrived in Ireland and are liaising with An Garda Síochána in preparation of Mr Biden’s visit.

And a source has said that security personnel have visited Áras an Uachtaráin this week.

It is expected Mr Biden would stay in the US ambassador residence in Phoenix Park on his visit to Dublin.

Officials from the US president’s advance team will also arrive here this weekend to scope out buildings and the route Mr Biden will make from Belfast to Dublin.

A source said a “proper sweep” of buildings for security purposes will happen closer to Mr Biden’s arrival in Ireland.

Handout photo issued by Maxwell's Photography of US Vice President Joe Biden (centre) posing for a selfie as he meets people in Castlebar, Co. Mayo, during his visit to Ireland in 2016.

Discussions are underway for Mr Biden to “hopefully” arrive in Ireland on April 18, with the final date to be confirmed in the coming days, a senior source said.

Sources confirmed to the Irish Examiner previously that Mr Biden would pay a visit and incorporate the landmark 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Hotels in the West of Ireland have already been identified as potential locations for Mr Biden to stay during his visit.

Mr Biden would likely visit Co Mayo in a more “informal capacity,” the source added.

The US president has previously indicated he wants to visit both Ballina, Co Mayo and Carlingford, Co Louth, to meet with his relatives in both counties.

He previously visited Ballina in 2016, where he spent time meeting and greeting the people of the town, before dining with his relatives, the Blewitt family.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Irish Examiner that Mr Biden had indicated a desire to come to Ireland and he would be most welcome at any time of his choosing.

“There is an open invitation for President Biden to visit Ireland at any time,” Mr Varadkar said.

“I will extend the invitation to him again when I visit him in Washington for St Patrick’s Day.” A spokesperson for Micheál Martin said Mr Biden had expressed a wish to come to Ireland on previous discussions with the Tanáiste.

US Ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin said late last year that President Biden would be making a visit to Ireland in 2023.