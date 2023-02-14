Taoiseach, Tánaiste, and ministers to travel for St Patrick's Day events

Argentina, Abu Dhabi, Kenya, India, and New Zealand are among the destinations that Government ministers will travel to as part of the St Patrick’s Day celebrations this year.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will travel to Washington where he will meet Joe Biden in the White House on St Patrick’s Day.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin will also fly to the US and will spend a week in New York and Boston where he will attend a range of events to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and is expected to walk in the annual parade.

This year, a “big overseas effort” is planned which will “bounce back” from limited travel during Covid with members of the Government visiting every continent. The full list of visits which will promote ‘100 years of Ireland’ is due to go to Cabinet this morning.

Meanwhile, junior transport minister Jack Chambers is set to bring proposals for the licensed haulage support scheme 2023 to Cabinet, alongside Eamon Ryan. The scheme will provide €18m to assist licensed haulage businesses with cost pressures.

Fuel prices for operators have jumped by around €300 per week and the scheme is designed to target higher levels of support at smaller operators who are facing increased operating and fuel costs. The funding will be paid on a graduated basis, with €1,200 provided for the first five vehicles on a licence, €700 for vehicles six to 20, and €200 for each vehicle thereafter.

The department aims to commence payments under the scheme by the end of March, subject to the completion of the required EU state aid process.

The Taoiseach is due to update his colleagues on the establishment of a Citizens’ Assembly on drug use this morning. Mr Varadkar is also expected to bring a report from the National Economic and Social Council on the private rental sector in Ireland to Cabinet.

New legislation to protect victims of crime from intimidation and re-traumatisation is being worked on, Justice Minister Simon Harris will today tell Cabinet.

Mr Harris will say that work is underway on legislation to protect vulnerable witnesses in cases of coercive control, forced marriage, stalking, and harassment. The new provisions will ensure these protections, such as a prohibition on cross-examination by the accused, will be put in place for additional offences where they are seen necessary to protect vulnerable victims.

Mr Harris will ask the Government not to oppose a Seanad private member’s bill from Green Party senator Vincent P Martin allowing the courts to prohibit an accused person from personally cross-examining a victim or a child in coercive control cases.

He will tell the Government that he is in favour of the approach outlined in Mr Martin’s bill, which is in line with Government policy, and will work with him to progress the policy — but that the Government intends to go even further to protect vulnerable witnesses.

The legislation being worked on by the minister will not be limited to coercive control and will ensure that appropriate protections are in place for victims of forced marriage, stalking, and harassment.