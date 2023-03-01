Varadkar: Windsor deal gives Ireland 'opportunity to re-establish very good relations with UK'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told his party that the Windsor Framework agreed earlier this week presents Ireland with "an opportunity to re-establish very good relations and a new partnership with the UK".

He said he wanted to see the relationship between the two countries "brought back to where it was when their Queen visited in 2011".

Also at the meeting, Kildare North TD Bernard Durkan warned of a food shortage in the coming years. It is understood that Mr Durkan said that he had predicted a housing crisis in 2000 and that there was an emphasis on cutting back food production to meet emissions targets and that there is a body of thought in the EU that cutting back food production will meet the challenge.

However, he said that the population of Ireland will continue to grow and that afforestation would be a "problem" because "you can't eat trees".

He said that people were reluctant to move to artificially produced food and a smaller production line would mean supply will be "very essential" and more open to external shocks. Ireland has to lower our emissions but not for the rest of the EU, he said.

Midlands North-West MEP Colm Markey called for the Taoiseach's support on a proposal around Norway's access to Ireland's fishing waters. A deal is being negotiated by the EU and Norway and a proposal would see Ireland receive part of the Norwegian quota for blue whiting if Norway is given access to Irish waters.

Galway TD Ciaran Cannon, meanwhile, warned that new rules on short-term lettings would impact the tourism trade in rural Ireland.

Meanwhile, sources said that former Fianna Fáil minister Robert Troy told his parliamentary party meeting that all landlords should be granted €14,000 in tax credits as an incentive to remain in the market.

Mr Troy said the credit, similar to the one offered to people who rent a room to students, should be extended amid concern about a large number of landlords leaving the sector.

Micheál Martin briefed TDs and Senators on the Northern Ireland Protocol, describing it as “an extremely positive development” that will have significant benefits for the North. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Also at the meeting, Kilkenny TD John McGuinness sought answers from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly about the news that up to 6,000 people have been forced to wait months for cancer test results due to a backlog in Waterford lab.

He also pressed party leader and Tánaiste Micheál Martin on the lack of progress to deliver justice for thalidomide survivors who are continuing to seek an apology and redress from the State.

Mr Martin said a lot of progress has been made but it is a complicated issue and there is not a clear outcome in sight yet.

The Tánaiste also briefed TDs and Senators on the Northern Ireland Protocol, describing it as “an extremely positive development” that will have significant benefits for the North.

Mr Martin said relations between Ireland and the UK have improved greatly in recent months since Rishi Sunak has become Prime Minister.

He said the priority is to get the Stormont Assembly and executive up and running to represent the people of the North.

Mr Martin and many others expressed frustration at energy companies not reducing energy costs for households, Mr Martin warned that the issue will be revisited if action is not taken by the companies.

Paul McAuliffe, Mary Fitzpatrick, Pádraig O’Sullivan, John McGuinness and Cormac Devlin and Malcolm Byrne raised issues around the eviction ban, rare diseases, orphan drugs, citizens assembly on drugs, short term lets and renewable energy as well as the fire at Wexford General Hospital.

At the Fianna Fáil meeting, the Tánaiste briefed TDs and Senators on the Northern Ireland Protocol, describing it as “an extremely positive development” that will have significant benefits for the North.

Mr Martin said relations between Ireland and the UK have improved greatly in recent months since Rishi Sunak has become British prime minister.

He said the priority is to get the Stormont Assembly and executive up and running to represent the people of the North.

Mr Martin and many others expressed frustration at energy companies not reducing energy costs for households, Mr Martin warned that the issue will be revisited if action is not taken by the companies.

Paul McAuliffe, Mary Fitzpatrick, Pádraig O’Sullivan, John McGuinness and Cormac Devlin and Malcolm Byrne raised issues around the eviction ban, rare diseases, orphan drugs, citizens assembly on drugs, short-term lets and renewable energy as well as the fire at Wexford General Hospital.