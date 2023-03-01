Holly Cairns: Future of Social Democrats 'does not include a merger with Labour'

The future of the Social Democrats "does not include a merger with Labour", the party's nee leader has said.

Speaking at a press conference in Dublin as she was confirmed to have won the party's leadership race, Ms Cairns said she "hoped that she only had to answer the question once".

She said Labour had "broken its trust with the Irish people" and that she would not be a TD if Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall had not founded the party in 2015.

Ms Cairns, the Cork South West TD, said she was "not interested in a voting pact with any other party".

On policy, Ms Cairns said housing and Sláintecare would be red lines for any discussion on government formation but that no party would be ruled out.

"We would speak to anyone, but we would drive a hard bargain."

Ms Cairns added that she believes people care deeply about how policies are enacted and that she would work to ensure the Social Democrats were guided by the principles of fairness and honesty.

In her speech, Ms Cairns made an appeal to younger people who felt politically homeless.

"To get the kind of change we want to happen, we need to vote for it. The problems are enormous.

"I am under no illusions about that. But my message today is one of hope. Because I know there are solutions. If there is political will — and real commitment."