Pensioner received electricity bill for almost €1,000, Dáil told

A woman who is "over 100-years-old" has received an electricity bill for almost €1,000, a Sinn Féin TD has told the Dáil.

Holding up the bill in the Chamber, Meath-West TD Johnny Guirke said the bill covered a 59-day period from December 7, 2022, to February 3, 2023, and the final figure was €957.49.

Mr Guirke said Kitty from Trim, Co. Meath, contacted him recently about her Electric Ireland bill and said she only uses a fridge, washing machine, immersion heater, lighting and two electric heaters on timers and no central heating.

The Sinn Féin TD also told the Dáil that the woman’s previous electricity bill was €133.42.

He also spoke of another constituent of his named Gerry whose Electric Ireland bill this week was €1,678 and said this man’s previous bill was €691 and the one before that was €290.

Mr Guirke told the Dáil that Gerry’s electricity bill worked out at €26.22 a day over 64 days, “not just the highest price in Europe for a domestic house, but the highest in the world.”

Mr Guirke said Climate Minister Eamon Ryan “needs to get the finger out and deal with these energy companies, which are making massive profits on the back of pensioners and the Irish public in a cost-of-living crisis”.

Responding to Mr Guirke, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he has had the same experience with some of his constituents and that many people were “really shocked” by utility bills that have landed in recent weeks.

“These are the winter bills. They are extremely high. And unfortunately, there is another one on the way,” Mr Varadkar told the Dáil.

He said the Government was addressing the issue with the introduction of targeted welfare payments and another €200 energy credit due in March or April for households.

“We’re not going to stop here, the next step is the introduction of a windfall tax so that we can take back some of the profits of the energy companies and give them back to people to help them with their bills,” Mr Varadkar said.

He said the Government has increased the fuel allowance and widened eligibility, among other actions.