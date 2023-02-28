Niall Collins to address Dáil about planning revelations

Niall Collins to address Dáil about planning revelations

Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin and junior minister Niall Collins. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Tue, 28 Feb, 2023 - 14:07
Daniel McConnell Political Editor

Junior Minister Niall Collins is to make a statement to the Dáil once he has obtained the full information, it is understood.

The junior minister in the Department of Higher Education will be asking the Ceann Comhairle for permission to come before the house to make a statement, sources have said, in response to claims he incorrectly declared a property interest.

However, it is understood Mr Collins is still awaiting full information relating to his planning application and will be waiting until he has all of the details before coming before the Dáil.

More to follow

