Enda Kenny in 'robust health' following cancer surgery

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny is recovering well after cancer surgery.

The former Fine Gael leader is in "robust health" after the surgery, a spokesperson said.

It is understood Mr Kenny, who led the country from 2011 to 2017, had surgery before Christmas and has been recovering since.

A statement said:"The former Taoiseach had an operation to remove cancer before Christmas. Thankfully he is in robust good health besides and is well on the road to a full recovery."

Mr Kenny retired from politics in 2020 and made a documentary with RTÉ.

The Mayo man had initially been elected to the Dàil in 1975.