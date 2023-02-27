Enda Kenny in 'robust health' following cancer surgery

It is understood Mr Kenny had surgery before Christmas and has been recovering since
Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny retired from politics in 2020 and made a documentary with RTÉ - Iarnród Enda

Mon, 27 Feb, 2023 - 22:00
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny is recovering well after cancer surgery.

The former Fine Gael leader is in "robust health" after the surgery, a spokesperson said.

It is understood Mr Kenny, who led the country from 2011 to 2017, had surgery before Christmas and has been recovering since.

A statement said:"The former Taoiseach had an operation to remove cancer before Christmas. Thankfully he is in robust good health besides and is well on the road to a full recovery."

Mr Kenny retired from politics in 2020 and made a documentary with RTÉ.

The Mayo man had initially been elected to the Dàil in 1975.

Person: Enda Kenny
