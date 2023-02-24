Irish welcome for refugees an 'unprecedented national effort' 

The Taoiseach has paid tribute to "a great and unprecedented national effort" that "reflects well on who we are as a nation", in marking one year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Leo Varadkar has said that Ukrainians have also been an inspiration to those who "value freedom and democracy" and he highlighted the "lives lost, opportunities stolen, and whole towns destroyed".

His comments came after a cabinet sub-committee on Ukraine last night received an update on the efforts that are being made to source accommodation for those fleeing the war.

Since January, around 5,000 people have arrived here from Ukraine and a further 2,000 have sought international protection from other countries.

Providing extra health and education resources to communities that have welcomed large numbers of refugees featured high on the agenda of last night's meeting.

Speaking in the Dáil, Minister of State for Integration Joe O'Brien said: "In terms of the news for additional services in areas that we have seen large numbers of people seeking international protection over the last 12 months, I've literally come from a cabinet sub-committee where that issue was discussed very actively on the education side and on the health side and other sides as well. So it's very high in our consciousness."

Marking the anniversary of the start of the war, the Taoiseach thanked communities across the country that have warmly welcomed people fleeing war and persecution with an enormously generous spirit.

“Irish people have shown empathy and compassion in standing up for what is right," Mr Varadkar said.

We are demonstrating through our actions that the experiences of the Irish and our diaspora down the years have shaped us as a nation and moulded our values, finding a resonance today in the suffering of others.

“In defending their country, Ukrainians are defending the fundamental values of the UN Charter," said Mr Varadkar.

“They are standing up for the right of countries throughout the world to live peacefully, within their own borders, and according to their own values and choices.

“Right is on their side. They will prevail. Slava Ukraini.”

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl, who yesterday launched a photographic exhibition, 'Bucha: Faces of War', called on Russian politicians to stand up to Vladimir Putin. Picture: Maxwells

Speaking in the Dáil on Thursday, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl called on Russian politicians to stand up to president Vladimir Putin.

With Ukrainian ambassador Larysa Gerasko in attendance, the Ceann Comhairle said that the members of the Russian Duma should "find courage".

Before he led the Dáil in a moment's silence to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Mr Ó Fearghaíl said: "As I speak to you today in this house I am conscious that there are 450 parliamentarians in another house, the Russian Duma, who are in a position to exert influence in relation to the war in Ukraine.

"I urge them to find some courage because amongst their ranks there must be some members with courage and integrity and some sense of morality. I ask them to speak out and name the reality of what is being done, ostensibly in the name of the Russian people."

Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin said he was thankful for the Ceann Comhairle's comments on "the terrible war being waged upon the people of Ukraine as a result of the illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation".