Fine Gael members voice opposition to eviction ban extension

Fine Gael members have voiced strong opposition to any extension of the eviction ban.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar asked members of his party for "advice" on the winter eviction ban, which is due to expire next month.

The Taoiseach told colleagues at a private meeting that it "is not an easy call" and Fine Gael isn't "that enthusiastic" about introducing the ban in October. He said it had been hoped that the ban would reduce the number of people entering homelessness, but this hasn't happened.

Mr Varadkar said any further extension would have to remain in place for a considerable amount of time.

A number of TDs and senators said continuing with the temporary eviction ban would be a bad decision and cautioned that it could alienate a group that traditionally supports Fine Gael.

John Paul Phelan said the party "may as well become Sinn Féin if we adopt policies like that".

It is understood that senator Mary Seery-Kearney was almost the only member at the meeting who supported a continuation of the measure.

Cost-of-living package

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar admitted that the party's core support base may feel that the cost-of-living package announced this week did not do enough for middle-income people, but he said the measures are justified.

He told party colleagues the Government will take action against energy companies if they don't decrease bills this year.

The Taoiseach said the ongoing saga of Sinn Féin's accounts, incorrect statutory declarations, and unpaid bills is extremely serious and not going away.

He said an independent accountant confirmed to a weekend newspaper that the contradictions between Sinn Féin accounts and their statutory declarations are substantial and run into hundreds of thousands of euros.

To full agreement of colleagues, Mr Varadkar said Fine Gael does not accept that Sinn Féin's leader or the party treasurer are not accountable to the public and statements should be forthcoming.

Mr Varadkar said Sinn Féin would "haul us over the coals" for a couple of hundred euro, adding he would not be letting the matter go.

GP shortage

The shortage of GPs was raised by members at a meeting of the Fianna Fáil party with Paul McAuliffe calling on the HSE to directly employ these doctors.

Dara Calleary and Erin McGreehan raised anomalies relating to Deis schools.

Meanwhile, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl held a meeting with female politicians on the issue of abuse and harassment.

It was agreed that a task force will be established involving party leaders, group leaders, the Oireachtas Women's Caucus, and the Women for Election group.

Members of the gardaí attended the meeting and clinical psychologist Maureen Gaffney gave what was described as a "stark" presentation with statistics on the level of abuse and the impact that has on political participation.

Those at the meeting said it is important that male politicians are also brought into the discussion.