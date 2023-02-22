'It wasn’t for me': Hildegarde Naughton admits she tried cannabis in her 20s 

Drugs Minister Hildegarde Naughton has admitted she tried cannabis while in her 20s.

The Fine Gael junior minister, who is responsible for the national drugs strategy, agreed it was an illegal activity, revealing she tried the drug while in Ireland.

She was out canvassing on Wednesday with Justice Minister Simon Harris, Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe, Employment Affairs Minister Neale Richmond and Fine Gael senators Mary Seery Kearney and Barry Ward.

Mr Richmond also admitted to previously smoking cannabis while in the Netherlands and said he had a “horrible experience”.

Mr Donohoe and the two senators said they had never experimented with drugs, while Mr Harris had to leave the media doorstep before the question was asked as he was due in the Dáil.

Speaking earlier to reporters, Mr Harris said Sinn Féin TD Dessie Ellis should go to the gardaí if he is aware cocaine is being used in Dáil Éireann.

Mr Ellis made the comments on Tuesday during a discussion on the recent announcement by Ms Naughton that the Government had agreed to establish a citizens assembly on drugs.

“Cocaine has become a major substance use in our society. You see it in pubs, you see it everywhere, it’s even in Dáil Éireann,” Mr Ellis told the Dáil.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday morning, Mr Harris said if anyone had knowledge of anybody taking drugs, such as cocaine, they should report it to the authorities, as taking drugs is illegal.

When asked if they had ever experimented with drugs, Ms Naughton told the Irish Examiner she had done so in her 20s.

Hildegarde Naughton said the citizens assembly on drugs would allow for 'an opportunity for us as a society to have an open, honest conversation about drug use in Ireland'.

She said one in four people surveyed by the Health Research Board would have said they have tried illegal drugs at some point in their lifetimes.

“I tried cannabis in my 20s, it wasn’t for me,” she said.

“I think when you look at the evidence in relation to surveys that have been carried out, it’s very clear that there’s people who have tried and experimented, it doesn’t mean people will continue to use it but what we need to do is make sure we have the supports in place from a policy point of view ensuring that we’re dealing with this issue which has changed over the years and over the decades, the types of drugs are used and how it’s impacting families,” she said.

She said the citizens assembly on drugs would allow for "an opportunity for us as a society to have an open, honest conversation about drug use in Ireland" and how that would feed into Government policy.

Mr Harris said he favoured a health-led approach towards addiction, but he believes there is "a world of difference" between that and sending out a message that people’s actions, often at a weekend, are funding criminal gangs in the country and this is something he thinks should be called out.

“It would surprise me if any group in society there isn’t drug-use, this isn’t about any individual workplace, any profession but of course the law of the land is very clear in relation to drug-use in relation to illegal drugs,” Mr Harris said in relation to Mr Ellis’ claims about cocaine use in Dáil Éireann.