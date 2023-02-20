Cost-of-living package to focus on child poverty with 9% Vat on electricity and gas to remain

Families will receive an additional payment of up to €140 per child to help offset the cost-of-living crisis, in plans to be approved by Cabinet on Tuesday.

Senior Government sources said that ahead of the leaders’ meeting on Monday night, the options being considered was a double child benefit payment worth €140 per child or €100 per child for those who qualify for the working family payment.

Sources also confirmed that the overall package will be “more targeted than universal” and will be primarily focused on tackling child poverty.

The package will see:

The 9% reduced Vat rate for hospitality will end and return to 13.5%;

Plans for an additional energy credit before the summer have been scrapped, with scope for payments in September instead;

Vat on electricity and gas will remain at 9% at a cost of €15m per month;

Cuts to excise duty on fuel will be extended and will return on a phased basis;

There will be a fuel poverty lump sum payment as eligibility for the fuel allowance scheme cannot be amended mid-year and the fuel season ends in April;

Sources said the overall package, estimated to be below €1bn, will not be allowed to breach expenditure ceilings set on budget day.

It is also expected that there will be a bonus payment for carers, pensioners and other welfare recipients.

While the reduced Vat 9% rate for hospitality will be ended and return to 13.5%, the reduced 9% Vat rate on electricity and gas will be extended at least until the end of October at a cost of €15m a month.

While there has been quite a focus in recent days on the fuel plans, sources have said this area “will not be the main focus” of this package which will be more centred on child poverty.

There will be a targeted fuel poverty payment and will take the form of a lump sum.

“There will be a child payment. It is in the gift of Heather Humphreys. It may be a €100 payment to qualifying families or they could decide to go for the universal €140 double child benefit payment,” said one senior source.

On the extension of the excise duty cut, it has deemed as “politically unpalatable” that a 23 cent increase to fuel would kick in overnight at the end of March so the cut will be phased out over time.