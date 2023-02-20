Fuel could increase by €10 per tank if excise duty cuts cease 

Motorists could be hit with an increase of as much as €10 per tank if the Government's plan to repeal excise duty reductions comes into effect, the AA has warned.

The reduction was part of a number of cost-of-living measures introduced by the Government last year that are due to terminate at the end of February.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan indicated last month that the price of gas had come down very significantly from what it was five or six weeks prior, and that the Government needed to "restore our tax base."

However, the AA is now asking for clarity around the proposed reintroduction of duties on petrol and diesel, which would see the average tank of fuel increase by €10 per tank at the end of this month.

According to their latest study, the average price for petrol across the state in February is €1.65 - an increase of 2.5% on January's price.

Diesel has dropped by 1.7% to an average of €1.68.

It means that the average petrol driver is now spending around €2,003 per year on fuel, with diesel buyers paying €1,680 in comparison.

The cessation of the excise duty on petrol and diesel will increase prices at the pumps by 15c per litre for diesel and 20c per litre for petrol

AA Ireland is calling for the withdrawal of excise duty reductions on a phased basis to avoid service station queues.

Spokesperson Paddy Comyn said: "We need clarity around the possible switching off the excise duty reductions overnight will inevitably lead to anxiety leading up to the end of February, which could lead to tailback filling stations or pumps running dry in certain areas. A more prudent approach would be to stagger this over two to three months,"

A fuel allowance lump sum, a bonus child benefit payment, and a further energy rebate are to be the main elements of the Government’s spring cost-of-living package.

A further once-off welfare payment is also under strong consideration.

The Cabinet is set to meet on Tuesday to finalise the package.