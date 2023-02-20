Micheál Martin hopeful of Northern Ireland Protocol deal despite 'challenging negotiations'

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he was hopeful of a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol this week, but said it was not a certainty.

While there had been hopes on Friday of a deal as early as Tuesday, continued refusal by the DUP to agree indicate a slowing-down in progress.

He said challenging negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol are continuing.

He stressed the EU is in solution mode to try to solve the issues in the interests of the people of the North.

Mr Martin said the mandate given to political figures by way of the last Assembly election must be allowed to be exercised.

Speaking in Brussels, where he is attending a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council, Mr Martin said while some parties may seek further information, there has been huge engagement, which is to be welcomed.

Despite the pessimistic mood, Mr Martin insisted there was no slowing in negotiations, and that very good progress had built up.

He said for the last two years negotiations on the protocol had somewhat stalled, characterising it as "rather slow".

But, he said, "in the last three to four months it has been substantial, serious and progress has been made".

British prime minister Rishi Sunak is expected to brief his cabinet early this week on the state of play in negotiations between Britain and the EU on the protocol, as speculation continues that a deal could be imminent.

He had two lengthy meetings with a DUP delegation led by party leader Jeffrey Donaldson on Friday as he sought to win its backing for a potential deal to resolve the dispute.

Mr Sunak also met European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the Munich Security Conference.