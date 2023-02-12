Harris supports extending some cost of living measures beyond February limit

Justice Minister Simon Harris has backed the retention of some universal supports for families beyond the end of February to help cope with the cost of living crisis.

Finance ministers Michael McGrath and Paschal Donohoe will meet on Thursday to discuss which benefits are to be scaled back, but Mr Harris signalled that some of the non-targeted measures such as the excise cut and the energy credits could be extended.

“There also needs to be a universal element recognizing that all families, all workers, all people are feeling the cost of living impact. So we will bring forward a revised package that is both targeted and universal very shortly,” he told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics.

Mr Harris also gave his backing to under-fire Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman, despite stinging criticism this weekend from many of his Fine Gael colleagues.

Mr O’Gorman was slated by some former Fine Gael ministers in media reports over the weekend, with former Cabinet ministers Charlie Flanagan, Regina Doherty and Michael Ring publicly criticising Mr O’Gorman and his department for failing to provide information about where refugees and asylum seekers are being accommodated.

In comments to the Sunday Independent, former social protection minister Regina Doherty said there was a “frustration at the lack of co-ordination, communication and lack of basic information” about what was happening in local communities. “The information flow is non-existent,” she said.

Former Cabinet ministers Charlie Flanagan, Regina Doherty and Michael Ring publicly criticised Roderic O’Gorman and his department for failing to provide information about where refugees and asylum seekers are being accommodated. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

The Fine Gael senator raised the possibility that communications specialist John Concannon, the former director of the disbanded Strategic Communications Unit, being brought back to co-ordinate messaging.

Mr Harris, however, backed his Cabinet colleague saying: “The Minister is doing an excellent job.”

Asked about his colleagues’ criticism, he said they are expressing a genuine frustration at the scale of this challenge.

“But Roderic O'Gorman is doing an excellent job. He's a superb colleague, and he's working around the clock and he has the full support of all people in government,” he said.

Mr Harris insisted great efforts are being made to find accommodation despite confirmation that no government department has yet responded to Mr O’Gorman’s urgent call for buildings to accommodate refugees.

A number of departments have indicated that they are still searching within their portfolios to see if any buildings would be suitable.

In his letter to Cabinet colleagues, the minister said that he was urgently seeking any large buildings that could accommodate more than 50 people.

The aim was to create enough space to avoid situations where people were left without accommodation.

Meanwhile, the Dáil's Business Committee is considering the establishment of a new cross-party Oireachtas committee or informal caucus, to focus on migration.

Before Christmas then Taoiseach Mícheál Martin said that he would be open to such an idea.

The Department of Integration has also confirmed that it would be willing to engage with either body.