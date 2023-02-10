Humphries and McGuinness refuse to rule themselves out of 2025 presidential race

Two leading Fine Gael female politicians — Minister Heather Humphreys and EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness — have refused to rule themselves out of the next presidential election in 2025.

Ms Humphreys, Social Protection Minister, has been the subject of mounting speculation within Fine Gale about a tilt at the presidency.

The news comes amid talk that former taoiseach Bertie Ahern is eyeing up the election having rejoined Fianna Fáil.

Speaking on Friday, asked directly if she would run for the Áras, Ms Humphreys said: "I have enough on my plate at the moment and I will be focusing on what I am doing."

Failing to fully rule herself out of any presidential race, she added: "There is a lot of talk about a lot of things, but I can tell you my one focus at this very point in time is to deal with the issue around the cost of living and to get through this period."

Mairead McGuinness failed to address questions about the presidency. Picture: RollingNews.ie

At a separate EU event in Dublin, Ms McGuinness also failed to address questions about the presidency.

However, she made clear she would be happy to be reappointed as Ireland’s Commissioner, when the term ends in October 2024.

“I would allow my name to go forward again for another Commission term. I’ve been in this role for over two years and we are now over halfway through the mandate,” she said.

Ms McGuinness replaced Phil Hogan in 2020 following his resignation over his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society event in Galway.

She has made clear her interest in serving again.

“The role I hold on financial service is a very important one, indeed it is pivotal to what is happening in Ukraine — I am responsible for sanctions implementation, and I have a significant amount of work to cover in the next few months,” she told the Irish Examiner.

“However, it will be the Government who will decide but I would be interested and will let my name go forward."