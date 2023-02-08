O'Gorman defends plan to exclude some survivors from redress scheme

It would cost an extra €300m to include all survivors of mother and baby homes in the redress scheme, the Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman has told an Oireachtas committee.

The Government's proposed redress scheme excludes those who spent less than six months in mother and baby homes, and also does not take into account those who were abused while boarded out.

Around 24,000 survivors will be ineligible, a situation broadly criticised by survivors' groups and Opposition politicians.

Speaking at the Oireachtas committee on children, equality, disability, integration and youth on Wednesday, Mr O'Gorman told Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns that including those who had spent less than six months in institutions would add €300m to the €800m scheme.

The minister added that extending an enhanced medical card to those people would add a further €500m.

Mr O'Gorman said that his department's accounts for this year only mention the €10m cost of setting up the scheme and that an IT system will be put in place while legislation to give effect to it progresses the Oireachtas.

"As soon as the legislation is passed and we can accept applications and make awards, we can make a supplementary estimate for the funds," he said.

The minister said the scheme was "designed to ensure that former residents do not have to bring forward evidence of trauma".

"The best way we can do that is through proof of time spent," he said. "That is how we ensure they don’t have to give testimony."

Opposition TDs rejected that idea, with Sinn Féin's Mark Ward saying there was "no logic" to the exclusion, which he labelled a "blatant act of discrimination".

Ms Cairns asked Mr O'Gorman for an update on whether religious institutions would contribute to the scheme, to which Mr O'Gorman said that engagements are ongoing, but that he wants religious orders to make a "substantial contribution".

"I always was very clear that I didn't want the setup of this scheme to be contingent or dependent on the conclusion of those negotiations," he said.

The scheme needs to be set up and operated, and those engagements with the congregations can continue at the same time.

"I'm working in terms of passing legislation based on specific Government decisions. Obviously, legislation can be changed subsequently, and schemes can be changed subsequently if a subsequent decision is taken, but I don't want to kind of speculate in terms of where we are with the process right now."

Provision for Ukrainians

Mr O'Gorman had earlier told the committee that an allocation of €641m is being provided in 2023 to meet the costs associated with the provision of accommodation for those arriving from Ukraine. The allocation represents an increase of €48m on last year's budget.

"The largest cost element is in relation to accommodation through commercial sources, in large part, but also through pledged accommodation and other sources," he said.

Funding has also been provided for the cost of modular housing and for expenditure in relation to early learning and care, Tusla, and youth affairs supports and services."

The costs associated with the provision of accommodation for international protection seekers have seen an increase of €33m to €395m in 2023, Mr O'Gorman added.