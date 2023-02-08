O'Gorman defends plan to exclude some survivors from redress scheme

The children's minister has faced further criticism for the exclusion of many victims from the mother and baby home redress scheme, with Sinn Féin's Mark Ward calling it a "blatant act of discrimination".
O'Gorman defends plan to exclude some survivors from redress scheme

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman has said that the limited scope of the mother and baby homes redress scheme 'is designed to ensure that former residents do not have to bring forward evidence of trauma'. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 21:30
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

It would cost an extra €300m to include all survivors of mother and baby homes in the redress scheme, the Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman has told an Oireachtas committee.

The Government's proposed redress scheme excludes those who spent less than six months in mother and baby homes, and also does not take into account those who were abused while boarded out.

Around 24,000 survivors will be ineligible, a situation broadly criticised by survivors' groups and Opposition politicians.

Speaking at the Oireachtas committee on children, equality, disability, integration and youth on Wednesday, Mr O'Gorman told Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns that including those who had spent less than six months in institutions would add €300m to the €800m scheme. 

The minister added that extending an enhanced medical card to those people would add a further €500m.

Mr O'Gorman said that his department's accounts for this year only mention the €10m cost of setting up the scheme and that an IT system will be put in place while legislation to give effect to it progresses the Oireachtas.

"As soon as the legislation is passed and we can accept applications and make awards, we can make a supplementary estimate for the funds," he said.

The minister said the scheme was "designed to ensure that former residents do not have to bring forward evidence of trauma". 

"The best way we can do that is through proof of time spent," he said. "That is how we ensure they don’t have to give testimony." 

Opposition TDs rejected that idea, with Sinn Féin's Mark Ward saying there was "no logic" to the exclusion, which he labelled a "blatant act of discrimination".

Ms Cairns asked Mr O'Gorman for an update on whether religious institutions would contribute to the scheme, to which Mr O'Gorman said that engagements are ongoing, but that he wants religious orders to make a "substantial contribution".

"I always was very clear that I didn't want the setup of this scheme to be contingent or dependent on the conclusion of those negotiations," he said. 

The scheme needs to be set up and operated, and those engagements with the congregations can continue at the same time.

"I'm working in terms of passing legislation based on specific Government decisions. Obviously, legislation can be changed subsequently, and schemes can be changed subsequently if a subsequent decision is taken, but I don't want to kind of speculate in terms of where we are with the process right now."

Provision for Ukrainians

Mr O'Gorman had earlier told the committee that an allocation of €641m is being provided in 2023 to meet the costs associated with the provision of accommodation for those arriving from Ukraine. The allocation represents an increase of €48m on last year's budget.

"The largest cost element is in relation to accommodation through commercial sources, in large part, but also through pledged accommodation and other sources," he said. 

Funding has also been provided for the cost of modular housing and for expenditure in relation to early learning and care, Tusla, and youth affairs supports and services."

The costs associated with the provision of accommodation for international protection seekers have seen an increase of €33m to €395m in 2023, Mr O'Gorman added.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Mother and baby redress plan heaps further pain on survivors

More in this section

Irish state papers release Bertie Ahern rejoins Fianna Fáil after quitting party more than 10 years ago
Grocery Shopping With Reusable Shopping Bag At Supermarket Government urged to cap price of food and subsidise essentials
Ukraine president Zelenskyy expected to meet EU leaders in Brussels Ukraine president Zelenskyy expected to meet EU leaders in Brussels
#Mother and Baby Homes#UkraineCatholic ChurchPerson: Roderic O'GormanPerson: Holly CairnsPerson: Mark Ward
<p>Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also said a problem could arise with relaxing the period of time migrants have to be in Ireland before they are allowed to work. Picture: PA</p>

Emigration of homeowners 'a very real, genuine issue', Varadkar tells party meeting

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.26 s